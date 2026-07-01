Iran, Belarus to expand agricultural cooperation

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Agriculture emphasized the expansion of bilateral agricultural cooperation, increasing trade exchanges between Iran and Belarus, and accelerating the holding of the joint agricultural committee of the two countries.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, in a meeting with Dmitry Kaltsov, the Ambassador of Belarus in Tehran, examined the solutions for developing bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and related industries.

The two sides, referring to the extensive capacities of Iran and Belarus in the fields of agricultural production, livestock, and machinery, emphasized the necessity of increasing the level of trade exchanges and facilitating economic cooperation between the two countries.

The development of imports and exports of agricultural and livestock products, expanding cooperation in the field of agricultural machinery, especially combine harvesters, and examining new areas of cooperation in various agricultural sectors were among the most important axes of the meeting between the Minister of Agriculture and the Belarusian Ambassador in Tehran.

Nouri and Kaltsov also agreed to accelerate the process of holding the joint committee on agricultural cooperation between the two countries and considered this commission a suitable platform for following up on agreements, removing existing obstacles, and elevating the level of technical, economic, and trade relations between Tehran and Minsk.

The two sides emphasized the continuation of consultations and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation with the aim of utilizing mutual capacities in the agricultural sector and food security.

Also, in early June, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and head of the Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization, during a trip to Minsk, met with the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Belarus and discussed the development of relations between the two countries.

According to a report by IRNA from the Iranian Embassy in Belarus, Gholamreza Golmohammadi and Yuri Gorlov exchanged views on common areas of cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, applied research, modern technologies, and development of scientific and technical interactions.

In this meeting, which was held in the presence of Alireza Sanei, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belarus, the two sides emphasized the need to utilize existing capacities to enhance the level of bilateral cooperation and develop agricultural relations between Iran and Belarus.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, who traveled to Minsk to participate in the Agriculture Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states (AgroSCO-2026) and the 36th International Specialized Agricultural Exhibition Belagro-2026, also met with some other senior scientific and agricultural officials of this country during the trip.

Golmohammadi met and held talks with Piotr Kazakevich, Deputy Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB), at the academy's premises.

In this meeting, the two sides examined the scientific and research capacities and capabilities of Iran and Belarus in agriculture and emphasized the expansion of joint cooperation in various fields.

Soil mechanization and development of smart agriculture, utilization of modern technologies and equipment to increase crop productivity, exchange of genetic resources and seeds, introduction and development of climate‑resistant varieties, restoration of damaged and degraded soils, and implementation of joint research projects were among the most important topics discussed in this meeting.

According to another report, visiting the international specialized exhibition "Belagro 2026" of Belarus at the BELEXPO international exhibition center in Minsk was another item on the Deputy Minister of Agriculture's agenda.

On June 18, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, the Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology, and Denis Korzhitsky, the chairman of the Belarusian State Committee on Science and Technology, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand educational, research, and technological collaborations.

The MOU was inked at the 8th meeting of the Joint Belarusian-Iranian Commission on Co-operation in Science, Technology and Higher Education, which took place in Minsk.

The commission confirmed the priority areas for 2026-2028 as digital economy and artificial intelligence; innovative industrial technologies; biological and medical technologies; innovative solutions in the agro-industrial complex and food industry; and development and deepening of the study of the languages and literatures of both countries, according to SB news.

Additionally, both parties expressed their readiness to hold a joint competition for sci-tech projects during 2026-2028. A protocol of the meeting was signed following the talks.

Before the meeting, Belarusian Education Minister Andrey Ivanets held a meeting with Simaei-Sarraf. The official hoped the meeting would lay the ground for the expansion of scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian minister, for his part, highlighted the strategic standing of the SCO and called for the enhancement of collaborations among member states in the technology sector to meet the shared needs of each nation.

In May, Ivanets, in a phone call with Simaei-Sarraf, announced his country’s willingness to promote scientific and educational ties with Iran.

He expressed solidarity with Iranians following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, and voiced readiness to expand cooperation with Iran through conducting joint research projects and exchanging students, IRNA reported.

Highlighting Iran’s scientific capacities, Simaei-Sarraf said Iran’s higher education system primarily focuses on the development of technology and innovation, noting that 160 science and technology parks are operating in the country, currently.

The official invited Ivanets to pay a visit to Iran and become more familiar with science and technology parks as well as universities, which will contribute to the enhancement of ties.

MA