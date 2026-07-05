TEHRAN- A new mural featuring the image of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was officially unveiled at Jahad Square in Tehran on Friday, coinciding with the funeral and farewell ceremonies for the late Leader.

The artwork, titled "Must Rise," was managed by the House of Designers of the Islamic Revolution and designed by artist Danial Farrokh.

The mural depicts the Martyred Leader with a clenched fist, symbolizing strength, resilience, and a call to action. The unveiling took place as thousands gathered to pay their final respects and bid farewell to the departed Leader.

Following the coordinated US-Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

The martyrdom of the Ayatollah Khamenei was not merely the loss of a political figure, but the departure of a spiritual guide whose entire life was dedicated to the pursuit of justice and the liberation of the oppressed. This ultimate sacrifice, born from the depths of a conflict fueled by imperialist ambitions, has left an indelible mark on the collective soul of the Iranian people and the wider Muslim world, transforming a moment of profound grief into a catalyst for renewed resistance and steadfastness.

As the nation prepares for the official farewell ceremonies, a wave of solemnity and devotion is sweeping across the country. These ceremonies, which will see millions of mourners gather in a sea of grief and pride, are expected to transcend mere ritual, serving as a grand manifestation of the people's loyalty and unwavering bond with their leader. The funeral processions will not only be a final goodbye but a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of the Martyred Leader, reaffirming the nation's commitment to the path of truth and dignity in the face of external threats.

SAB/