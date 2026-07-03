Qalibaf turns funeral diplomacy into a platform for regional engagement

TEHRAN — The funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have become more than a moment of national mourning. They have also provided Iran with a significant diplomatic opportunity, as senior officials and high-level delegations from across Asia and the Middle East gathered in Tehran for a series of talks on regional security, post-war diplomacy, and strategic cooperation.

At the center of these engagements was Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who met separately with senior officials from China, Iraq, Belarus, Bangladesh, Lebanon, and Iraq's Kurdistan Region. The discussions focused on the implementation of the recently concluded Iran–US memorandum of understanding (MoU), regional stability, and strengthening political and parliamentary ties.

A recurring issue throughout the meetings was the future management of the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire agreement.

In talks with He Wei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, and Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, Qalibaf said Iran is consulting neighboring countries and Persian Gulf littoral states on implementing maritime arrangements contained in the memorandum of understanding. He stressed that, under international law, responsibility for managing the strategic waterway rests with its two coastal states—Iran and Oman—and reiterated that Tehran would not accept any US involvement in its administration.

Qalibaf also accused Israel of seeking to undermine the Iran–US agreement, saying Tehran's deterrent capabilities would prevent any renewed military confrontation. While reaffirming Iran's commitment to the agreement, he warned that the country would take "appropriate and proportionate measures" if either Washington or Israel failed to uphold their obligations.

Throughout his meetings, the Iranian parliament speaker argued that the recent conflict demonstrated the limits of military pressure against Iran, maintaining that the ceasefire ultimately resulted from Iran's defensive capabilities and diplomatic approach.

Expanding regional cooperation was another key theme of the diplomatic consultations.

During his meeting with the Chinese delegation, Qalibaf called for closer strategic coordination between Tehran and Beijing, describing stronger political, economic, and parliamentary cooperation as increasingly important amid shifting regional and global dynamics. He highlighted collaboration within multilateral organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as an effective means of promoting stability and countering unilateral policies.

Chinese officials reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to deepening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran, noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the tenth anniversary of the two countries' strategic partnership.

In separate talks with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Halbousi, both sides emphasized the deep historical, political, and religious ties between the neighboring countries. Halbousi congratulated Iran on 'its success in the recent conflict' and welcomed the memorandum of understanding, expressing hope that it would contribute to regional stability and facilitate the resumption of energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Qalibaf also met Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, where discussions focused on bilateral cooperation and regional security. Reaffirming Iran's approach to diplomacy, Qalibaf said the Islamic Republic "negotiates with logic and stands against force," while emphasizing Tehran's determination to defend its national interests.

Meetings with Belarusian House of Representatives Speaker Igor Sergeenko and a Lebanese delegation representing Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri likewise centered on strengthening cooperation among countries opposed to unilateralism and enhancing political coordination in the wake of the recent regional conflict.

Sergeenko reaffirmed Belarus' support for Iran, condemning attacks on civilian infrastructure and expressing Minsk's readiness to expand cooperation with Tehran across political, economic, parliamentary, and multilateral frameworks.

In his meeting with the Lebanese delegation, Qalibaf said preserving Muslim unity and resisting foreign domination would be the most meaningful tribute to the legacy of the martyred Leader. He also revealed that Lebanon had been a key issue during negotiations surrounding the recent conflict, with Tehran seeking provisions intended to safeguard the country's stability.

Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad also met Qalibaf on the sidelines of the ceremonies, reflecting the broad international participation in an event that has attracted official delegations from across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

Taken together, the meetings underscored Tehran's effort to leverage the funeral ceremonies as a forum for regional diplomacy. Alongside commemorating the martyred Leader, Iranian officials used the gathering to strengthen strategic partnerships, expand dialogue with neighboring states, and advance a regional security vision centered on cooperation among regional powers, multilateral engagement, and reduced external intervention.

