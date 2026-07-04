Iran, Nicaragua emphasize development of cooperation in oil, energy sector

TEHRAN- In a meeting between the Oil Minister of Iran and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua, the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the oil and energy sector was emphasized.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Oil, Mohsen Paknejad met and held talks on Saturday with Valdrack Ludwing Jaentschke Whitaker, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua, who has come to Tehran representing his country's government to participate in the ceremony paying tribute to the late martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the development of cooperation in various economic fields, including oil and energy.

At the beginning of the meeting, while commemorating the memory of the martyred Leader, the Oil Minister appreciated the presence of the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister and his accompanying delegation to participate in his funeral.

He stated: We believe that not only the Muslim community of the world, but also the free non-Muslims of the world, love him.

Referring to the golden investment opportunities in Iran, especially in the energy sector, Paknejad added: Given the close relations between the two friendly and allied countries of Iran and Nicaragua in the international arena, these interactions have the potential to be expanded.

MA