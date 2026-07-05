Mohammadi Golpayegani describes life and character of Martyr Leader

TEHRAN – In an interview conducted during the first days following the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on February 28 in a joint US-Israeli aggression against Iran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, Chief of Staff to the Leader, reflected on the personality, leadership, and private life of the Martyr Leader.

Having worked closely with the leader for nearly four decades, Golpayegani said this long association had given him a comprehensive understanding of the leader’s character.

Golpayegani described the late leader as a wise scholar, a gifted speaker, and an exceptional statesman. According to him, during official meetings with presidents and other world leaders, Ayatollah Khamenei consistently stood out because of his knowledge and presence. He recalled that even a few words from him would command the attention and respect of everyone in the room.

He also highlighted Ayatollah Khamenei's remarkable intelligence and extraordinary memory, saying he could accurately recall events from many years earlier. He praised his extensive knowledge of Islamic biographical studies and noted that he possessed exceptional expertise in this field.

Golpayegani said that the Martyr Leader maintained a deep and lifelong connection with the Quran. “He offered original interpretations and fresh insights into Quranic verses, a quality acknowledged by many scholars who knew him”. He added that Ayatollah Khamenei had a thorough command of Quranic exegesis and regularly drew upon it in his work.

Beyond his political responsibilities, Ayatollah Khamenei was also described as an accomplished poet, philosopher, scholar, jurist, and religious authority. Golpayegani argued that his position as the country's leader often overshadowed these other intellectual and cultural achievements. He added that Khamenei had close familiarity with the works of many prominent Persian poets.

According to Golpayegani, the Martyr Leader strongly rejected luxury and materialism, choosing instead to live a simple life despite holding the nation's highest office. He contrasted this with individuals who had been influenced by worldly temptations, saying Ayatollah Khamenei consistently turned away from such attractions even when they were readily available to him.

“Despite remaining active until the age of 86, Ayatollah Khamenei believed he never had enough time to complete his responsibilities,” Golpayegani said, adding that the Martyr Leader frequently remarked that there was too much work and too little time, and that he was always careful to avoid wasting even a moment.

The Martyr Leader had four sons, all of whom pursued religious studies, and two daughters. His elder daughter, who was married to Golpayegani's son, was among those martyred along with Ayatollah Khamenei.

Golpayegani recalled that Ayatollah Khamenei had often expressed a desire for martyrdom. He recounted a conversation in which he reminded Ayatollah Khamenei that his family depended on him. In response, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "God willing, we will all become martyrs together."

Concluding the interview, Golpayegani said two principles had always guided Ayatollah Khamenei's life: complete trust in God and devotion to Ahl al-Bayt (AS), the family of the Prophet of Islam, particularly Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (AS), Imam Hussein (AS), and Imam al-Mahdi (AS).