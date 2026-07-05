Leader reappoints Mohseni-Eje’i as Judiciary chief

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has reappointed Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i as the head of the Judiciary.

“With appreciation for your valuable and sincere efforts, and pursuant to Article 157 of the Constitution, I appoint you as head of the Judiciary,” the Leader said in a decree issued on Saturday.

Mohseni-Eje’i was first appointed as head of the Judiciary by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in July 2021. The new decree extends his tenure for another five years.

In the decree, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei emphasized the importance of pursuing the goals and priorities outlined by the martyred Leader.

Following the announcement, President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Mohseni-Eje’i on his reappointment, expressing hope that, under his leadership, the Judiciary would continue to strengthen justice, uphold the rule of law, and safeguard the rights of the Iranian people.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also congratulated Mohseni-Eje’i, wishing him success in carrying out his responsibilities and expressing confidence that continued cooperation among the country's institutions would contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of the judicial system and serving the Iranian nation.

