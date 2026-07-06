Seven singers release “Farewell” album for Martyr Leader

TEHRAN – Simultaneously with the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the music album “Farewell” will be released.

The album, featuring seven singers, has been produced with the aim of honoring the Martyr Leader’s memory and sacrifices, Mehr reported.

In this collection, Alireza Eftekhari, Mohammad Motamedi, Parvaz Homay, Mostafa Ragheb, Reza Sanatgar, Reza Shiri, and Hossein Haghighi have performed pieces in tribute to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“Farewell” was produced by the Nehzat Media Arts Center and the Tehran Municipality’s Cultural and Artistic Organization, and it is scheduled to be released in the coming days.

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