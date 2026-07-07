Chabahar launches restoration of historic neighborhood

TEHRAN – Chabahar authorities have launched the restoration of its historic Sorkh Rig neighborhood as part of a broader strategy to preserve the southeastern Iranian port city's historical identity, cultural heritage and indigenous architecture, the council's chairman said.

Vahedbakhsh Dorbin, chairman of the Chabahar City Council, said sustainable urban development required balancing infrastructure projects with the preservation of the city's historical character and cultural heritage, according to ILNA.

"Chabahar, as Iran's largest oceanic port and one of the oldest cities in the country's southeast, possesses valuable historical, cultural and architectural assets whose protection must advance alongside urban development," Dorbin said.

He said the city council, in cooperation with the municipality and other government agencies, had launched programs to preserve, restore and regenerate the city's historic and traditional districts while supporting tourism and promoting Chabahar's cultural heritage.

Dorbin said the restoration of the historic Sorkh Rig neighborhood, one of Chabahar's oldest quarters, was among the main projects under way.

He said the rehabilitation project would preserve the neighborhood's traditional architecture and historical character while improving living conditions for residents. The restored district is also expected to become a tourist attraction showcasing the region's history and culture, he added.

Dorbin said the city council and municipality were seeking to ensure that urban development projects balanced infrastructure expansion with the preservation of indigenous architecture so that new construction remained compatible with the region's climate, cultural traditions and architectural heritage.

He said preserving local architectural traditions would help protect Chabahar's historical identity, improve the urban landscape, support tourism and strengthen residents' sense of belonging.

He added that the city council and municipality had planned educational and cultural programs to raise public awareness of the importance of preserving traditional architecture, historic neighborhoods and cultural heritage. Training courses for architects, engineers and residents are also planned.

Dorbin said Chabahar's development should be based on preserving the city's historical identity and cultural assets so that future generations could benefit from them.

Located in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar is the country's only oceanic port and a free-trade zone. Its name is derived from the Persian phrase Chahar Bahar, meaning "four springs," reflecting the city's year-round mild climate. Chabahar is also a strategic gateway for regional trade and lies about 170 km west of the Pakistani port city of Gwadar.

AM