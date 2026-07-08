Iran discusses fostering ICT ties with Iraq, Pakistan, Oman

TEHRAN – The head of the Information Technology Organization of Iran, Mohammad-Mohsen Sadr, has held separate meetings with Iraqi, Pakistani, and Omani officials to discuss ways to enhance collaborations between Iran and these countries in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

The officials met on the sidelines of the first session of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance, convened by the UN General Assembly in Geneva on July 6 and 7.

Holding a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Communications Mustafa Jabbar Sanad, the two sides highlighted the role of information technology and artificial intelligence in helping to address energy imbalances, developing smart infrastructure, enhancing productivity in the energy sector, and fostering cooperation in e-government and data transit. They also discussed expanding cooperation in digital transformation, exchanging technical expertise, and implementing joint projects.

The Iranian official met Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Pakistani Minister for IT and Telecommunications, as well. During the meeting, both parties explored avenues to enhance cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of information technology, e-government, artificial intelligence, digital economy, cybersecurity, and the development of the innovation ecosystem.

In his X account, Sadr described the meeting with the Omani official as a constructive one, which particularly focused on e-government, artificial intelligence, digital economy, communication infrastructure, and expanding technological interactions between the two countries.

The two countries have high capacities to deepen digital cooperation and develop joint initiatives in the future of the digital economy, he added.

AI governance is the set of rules, standards, and oversight practices that determine how artificial intelligence systems are built, deployed, and held accountable, and in July 2026, it moved onto the world stage.

The official said a workshop on Artificial Intelligence and the Government Digital Ecosystem held on July 7 at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) headquarters in Geneva was very well received by the participants; it included his speech and the talks of other representatives from UNDESA’s E-Government Assessment Branch and the ITU Development Sector, as well as university professors.

The UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance was the world’s first intergovernmental platform where every government and stakeholder group sat at the same table to align on AI oversight.

It is a direct product of the Global Digital Compact, the digital cooperation framework adopted in September 2024.

The Dialogue brought together all 193 UN member states alongside the private sector, civil society, academia, and the technical community. It received the first annual report of the UN Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, giving member states a shared evidence base.

Crucially, the forum adopts no binding resolutions or regulations. It is a place to exchange best practices and build common approaches, and it ran alongside the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026 and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in the same week. A second session is scheduled for New York in May 2027.

Iran committed to fostering regional AI cooperation

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional AI value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, Hashemi said in February 2025.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators, as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provides an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

MT/MG