TEHRAN- Wednesday's farewell ceremony for Iran's Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was held in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala, where his coffin was carried in procession around the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). The ceremony was widely portrayed by the global media as the fulfillment of a wish that, according to accounts published by his office, had remained unfulfilled for nearly seven decades.

Several Iranian outlets ran headlines stating that the Leader had "visited the shrine of Imam Hussein after 70 years," referring to what they described as his long absence from Karbala.

According to material recently published by the Office for the Preservation and Publication of Ayatollah Khamenei's Works, his last visit to Karbala took place in 1957. From that year onward, he was unable to return to the city.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, a series of political and security developments—including the Iran-Iraq War and the security considerations associated with his position as Iran's leader—meant that another pilgrimage to the Shiite holy cities of Karbala and Najaf did not take place during his lifetime.

Karbala occupied a prominent place in Ayatollah Khamenei's religious thought and public speeches. On numerous occasions, he described Imam Hussein's uprising as one of the most consequential events in the history of Islam, and even of humanity, portraying it as an enduring example of resistance to injustice, the preservation of dignity, and steadfastness in the face of oppression.

He also frequently expressed reverence for Imam Ali (AS), whose shrine is in Najaf and whose teachings featured prominently in his religious and political discourse.

In one of his speeches, while rejecting negotiations or accommodation with the United States, Ayatollah Khamenei declared that "the Iranian nation... will never pledge allegiance to rulers such as the corrupt individuals who are in power in America today." Commentators in Iran and other media in the world have drawn parallels between this statement and the well-known declaration attributed to Imam Hussein before the Battle of Karbala: "Someone like me will never pledge allegiance to someone like Yazid."

Supporters have argued that this comparison reflected the profound influence of the Karbala narrative on Khamenei's worldview. In their interpretation, the events of Ashura represented a moral framework centered on resisting oppression and refusing submission to injustice, even at great personal cost.

For many participants in Wednesday's ceremony, the procession in Karbala represented more than a farewell. They viewed it as the symbolic conclusion of a seventy-year separation from one of Shiite Islam's holiest sites and the realization—after his death—of a pilgrimage that circumstances had prevented during his lifetime.

The ceremony underscored the enduring place Karbala holds in Shiite religious memory. It highlighted how the legacy of Imam Hussein continues to shape the language, symbolism, and historical narratives used by many political and religious figures in contemporary Iran.

