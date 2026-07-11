TEHRAN — While Western capitals obsess over fabricated narratives of foreign interference, the most toxic threat to global democracy operates with absolute structural impunity directly out of Tel Aviv.

Israel has constructed a multi-layered subversion apparatus that aggressively manipulates elections and violates national sovereignty across every continent.

From digital sabotage of ballot box software to institutional capture through dark money, Israel’s contaminated fingers are actively distorting democratic processes.

This sweeping warfare serves a clear geopolitical purpose, shielding Tel Aviv’s unending warmongering from real international accountability.

The digital frontline of subversion

The terrifying scale of this borderless warfare crystallized in July when outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro publicly indicted the Israeli cyber-intelligence firm BlackCore for orchestrating a massive digital campaign to manipulate Colombia’s presidential election.

Petro detailed how BlackCore deployed half a million automated bot accounts to flood the public square with fabricated smears and compromised vote-counting software by altering server IP addresses, calling it the hardest blow to sovereignty since the Spanish reconquest. Netanyahu’s immediate celebration of the result laid bare these mercenaries as direct extensions of Israel.

This onslaught is meticulously targeted to destroy political figures opposing Israeli war crimes.

In June, the French digital watchdog Viginum formally accused BlackCore of conducting foreign interference.

During the March French municipal elections, BlackCore defamed left-wing, pro-Palestine mayoral candidates from La France Insoumise, fabricating sexual violence allegations to assassinate anti-war reputations.

Viginum traced BlackCore’s infrastructure deep into the Anglosphere, uncovering parallel operations in Scotland targeting First Minister John Swinney for withholding state funding from defense contractors supplying Israel, and in New York City targeting pro-Palestine mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Similar cyberattacks meddled in national elections across Angola and Togo.

Industrialized espionage and the Unit 8200 pipeline

BlackCore represents the evolution of an industrialized Israeli political warfare market laid bare by the 2023 unmasking of Team Jorge.

Led by former special forces operative Tal Hanan, that network manipulated 33 presidential-level elections worldwide, succeeding in 27 using advanced software to puppeteer fake identities, hack political aides, and plant disinformation.

This private sector serves as a deliberate pipeline for veterans of Unit 8200, Israel’s military intelligence wing. Companies such as BlackCore, Black Cube, and NSO Group operate under export licenses from the Israeli war ministry, granting the regime plausible deniability while these entities rig elections and smash anti-war dissent to secure Israel’s geopolitical survival.

European awakenings and the blackmail apparatus

These revelations are forcing a structural shift among European security agencies. Breaking a political taboo, the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security added Israel to its Threat Assessment of State Actors in July 2025, citing hostile political interference and toxic propaganda from Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry following the November 2024 Amsterdam clashes, alongside blatant threats against the International Criminal Court.

Similarly, in late 2025, Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE accused Israel of rigging Eurovision voting results to manufacture public normalcy amidst its genocidal military atrocities, provoking unprecedented cultural boycotts across Europe for the 2026 contest.

Beneath digital bots lies systemic blackmail. Contractors such as Black Cube deploy honey traps and illicit surveillance to compromise foreign politicians, as seen in Hungary and Slovenia.

This weaponized extortion shares roots with the legacy of Jeffrey Epstein, whose global sexual blackmail operation represented a function within a co-opted intelligence-adjacent asset network partly designed to harvest compromising footage of global elites.

Institutional capture and the American host

What Israel cannot steal through covert black ops, it buys in broad daylight within the United States.

Overt interference mechanisms, such as AIPAC, inject millions into primary elections, such as the March Illinois primary, to financially liquidate any politician expressing basic human rights concerns for Palestinians.

While the June New York primary signaled a backlash with insurgent candidates defeating AIPAC-backed opponents, figures such as Abdul El-Sayed have characterized this financial pressure as blatant bribery.

This corruption is reinforced by financial institutions and billionaire Zionist megadonors such as Miriam Adelson and Larry Ellison, who use their assets to influence political processes and control major media entities such as CBS and CNN, keeping public discourse subservient to Israeli warmongering.

Israel also directed a covert operation to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, sending secret agents to offer intelligence and operational support to the Trump campaign.

As investigative journalist James Bamford exposed, Benjamin Netanyahu personally micro-managed this subversion.

An elite Israeli operative, working under direct instructions from the “PM,” circumvented federal watchdogs to deliver highly sensitive data to Trump loyalist Roger Stone, warning that the Republican candidate would lose without Tel Aviv’s covert intervention.

While the American mainstream media spent years weaponizing a hyper-fixated Russian election interference narrative, they blatantly ignored this collusion.

The invisible iceberg of global manipulation

The public exposures of BlackCore and Team Jorge represent merely the sloppy mistakes of an otherwise invisible apparatus.

In the realm of espionage, many successful operations leave no forensic traces. For every digital campaign detected by watchdogs in France or Colombia, dozens of elections across Africa, Latin America, and Asia are silently tipped by Israeli intelligence without a single headline.

Israel’s global interference ecosystem is the ultimate scaffolding that sustains its military aggression.

By hollowing out democracies, silencing anti-war voices, and installing pliant regimes, Tel Aviv ensures that its warmongering machine never faces a cutoff of Western arms or diplomatic protection.