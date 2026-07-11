Araghchi meets Omani counterpart to discuss Hormuz shipping arrangements 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi in Muscat on Saturday, focusing on bilateral relations, regional developments, and mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Araghchi arrived in Oman at the head of a political and legal delegation as part of ongoing consultations between Tehran and Muscat on regional issues, particularly maritime arrangements for the strategic waterway.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed the implementation of Article 5 of the Islamabad MoU, which outlines arrangements for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. They exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms to facilitate the movement of commercial vessels and maintain maritime security in coordination between Iran and Oman.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran and Muscat have been holding consultations on the issue for the past two months, including several rounds of technical discussions in both capitals. He added that under the agreement, Iran is responsible for coordinating with Oman on restoring normal shipping arrangements and providing necessary maritime services for vessels transiting the waterway.

In the meeting with his counterpart, Araghchi thanked Oman for its message of sympathy and for the participation of the Omani Parliament Speaker in the ceremony honoring the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He emphasized Iran’s commitment to further expanding bilateral ties with Oman across various fields.

For his part, Al-Busaidi reaffirmed Oman’s longstanding position in favor of diplomacy as a means of preventing further escalation in the region. He expressed hope that the full implementation of the Islamabad MoU between Iran and the United States would help improve regional security conditions.

During his visit, Araghchi also criticized Washington’s approach toward the agreement, accusing the United States of failing to fulfill its commitments.

“Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary, who is violating Page 9 of the MoU,” Araghchi wrote on X, referring to recent US sanctions imposed on Iran.

He described the sanctions as another breach of the agreement, stressing that commitments must be reciprocal.

The remarks followed comments by Baqaei, who said Tehran’s policy remains based on the principle of “commitment for commitment.” He accused Washington of violating several provisions of the 14-point memorandum, including clauses related to ending military operations and sanctions relief.

Baqaei said Iran would continue fulfilling its obligations only as long as the other side respects its commitments, adding that Tehran would take necessary measures if violations continue.

