Iran defeat Indonesia in 2026 AVC Women Asian Continental Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Indonesia 3-1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17) at the 2026 AVC Women Asian Continental Championship quarterfinals on Friday.

Iran are scheduled to meet China on Saturday, while Japan face Thailand in another semifinal.

The tournament takes place at Tianjin Olympic Center Gymnasium in Tianjin, China from Aug. 21 to 30.

The top eight teams at the end of the preliminary round will advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Aug. 27-28, followed by the semifinals on Aug. 29. The bronze-medal match and final will take place on Aug. 30.