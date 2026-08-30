Iran's agricultural production reaches 137 million tons

TEHRAN- The Deputy Agriculture Minister for Cultivation Affairs stated that while the agricultural sector plays a fundamental role in ensuring the country's food security, agricultural production has risen from approximately 130 million to 137 million tons despite drought, water resource constraints, sanctions, and existing imbalances.

According to IRNA, Majid Anjafi said in a meeting with the Governor of Kermanshah: "The country's conditions and the limitations facing the agricultural sector highlight its importance and position more than ever before, and today food security is one of the key pillars of national security."

He added: "Last year, we faced one of the most unprecedented drought periods in the last 50 years, while water resource limitations, sanctions, and imbalance-related issues also affected the agricultural sector. Nevertheless, the efforts of farmers, producers, experts, and managers led to an increase in agricultural production."

Referring to the water resources available to the agricultural sector, Anjafi said: "According to the law of the development plan, by the end of the plan, about 65 billion cubic meters of water should be allocated to the agricultural sector. However, last year the Ministry of Energy announced 51 billion cubic meters for cultivation. Therefore, the agricultural sector has faced a significant reduction in water resources compared to the amount foreseen by law."

Record production achieved despite severe water shortage

The Deputy Minister for Cultivation Affairs continued: "Despite these limitations, increased production has been achieved, which demonstrates the efforts of the entire agricultural sector to overcome difficult conditions and utilize existing capacities."

He identified Kermanshah province as one of the country's key and important provinces in agriculture and said: "The diversity and value of agricultural production in Kermanshah have given this province a special position, and the province's improved ranking in the cultivation sector reflects part of its existing capacities."

Anjafi, expressing gratitude to the provincial management and the entire Kermanshah Agriculture Organization, stated: "The support of the province's top management for the agricultural sector can be very instrumental in advancing programs, and we expect the existing cooperation and support to continue."

Referring to the Ministry of Agriculture's plans to overcome the water crisis, he said: "At the national level, we are trying to find new ways to increase production and productivity by using past experiences, cooperating with research institutions, and implementing new projects."

The Deputy Minister for Cultivation Affairs added: "We have defined a vision for the next five years, based on which, in addition to cereals, the development of oilseed production, various types of fodder, and medicinal plants will also be pursued, and better use will be made of existing capacities in these sectors."

Technology, new wheat varieties, and a push for oilseeds

Emphasizing the role of technology and knowledge in increasing water productivity, Anjafi said: "Many products that were previously considered water-intensive are now being produced with less water using new methods, while yield per unit area has also increased."

He added: "For example, in the past, producing wheat required about 7,000 cubic meters of water per hectare, but today, using new methods and cultivars, in some cases, higher yields are achieved with about half of that amount."

Anjafi also reported the cultivation of about 90 wheat cultivars tailored to the climatic conditions of different regions of the country and said: "The goal is to select and cultivate cultivars for each plain and region that are most compatible with their climatic conditions and capacities."

Referring to the shift in the cultivation pattern approach, he emphasized: "We must use knowledge and technology to increase crop diversity and raise resource productivity so that we can achieve sustainable production despite existing limitations."

The Deputy Minister for Cultivation Affairs identified the implementation of the targeted subsidy system in the agricultural sector as one of the significant changes in recent years and said: "In the past, part of the government subsidy was allocated to importers in the form of preferential foreign exchange, but now efforts have been made to direct support more directly to producers and farmers."

He added: "These resources can be used as a lever and incentive to guide farmers toward positive changes in the production pattern and increased productivity."

Anjafi also described the expansion of oilseed cultivation as one of the major transformations in the agricultural sector and said: "For about 30 years, the development of these products had a fairly steady trend, but in the past year or two, with new decisions, some of the problems related to pricing and payment of farmers' dues have been resolved."

He continued: "The result of these measures has been an increase in farmers' interest in cultivating oilseeds across the country, and we predict that this year, Kermanshah province will also see significant growth in this area."

Referring to the provision of inputs needed for the next crop year, the Deputy Minister for Cultivation Affairs said: "The necessary measures for supplying required inputs have been taken, and we hope that, according to meteorological forecasts, we will have a good crop year ahead."

Anjafi, pointing to the high share of crop products in the country's agricultural output, said: "Total agricultural production in the country has reached about 137 million tons, and about 70 to 75 percent of this production, depending on the year's conditions, is related to crop products. This capacity, under the existing difficult conditions, is a significant achievement for ensuring the country's food security."

Kermanshah emerges as a national agricultural powerhouse

The Deputy Minister for Cultivation Affairs also pointed to the extensive capacities of this province in agriculture and described Kermanshah as one of the country's major hubs of agricultural production. He said: "In recent years, relying on its production capacities and the efforts of farmers and the agricultural management team, this province has improved from fifth to fourth rank in the country in the cultivation sector."

Anjafi, referring to Kermanshah's rise from fifth to fourth place in the country's cultivation sector, attributed this success to the efforts of farmers, the agricultural management team, and the support and leadership of the Governor of Kermanshah, and said: "Undoubtedly, the cooperation, coordination, and support of the province's top management have played an effective role in this upgrade."

Expressing appreciation for the farmers of Kermanshah who strive under difficult conditions to ensure the country's food security, he added: "The development of strategic products, including oilseeds, cereals, wheat, barley, livestock products, vegetables, and also the expansion of contract farming, have raised the province's agricultural standing to a notable level, and given its existing capacities, it is possible to further improve this position."

Anjafi also described the role of the Governor of Kermanshah in creating coordination among executive bodies and supporting the agricultural sector as decisive, saying: "This cooperation can pave the way for greater acceleration in the province's agricultural development."

Stating that Kermanshah is considered one of the top five provinces in the country in the agricultural sector, the Deputy Minister for Cultivation Affairs said: "Diversity of production, high capacity of agricultural lands, and the province's position in producing strategic products are among Kermanshah's important features. This province has also been a pioneer in developing contract farming and has taken appropriate measures to begin the new crop year."

Anjafi added: "Important and strategic products such as wheat, barley, oilseeds, forage crops, vegetables, and livestock products are produced in Kermanshah province, and the development of contract farming has also been pursued seriously in this province."

Emphasizing the need to increase productivity in the agricultural sector, the Deputy Minister for Cultivation Affairs said: "Developing greenhouse cultivation, using modern irrigation systems, improving plant nutrition, and timely supply of fertilizers and required inputs are among the programs that can further enhance the position of agricultural production in Kermanshah province."

Referring to the change in water consumption patterns in the agricultural sector, he stated: "Using new knowledge and technologies, it is possible to produce more with less water consumption. In the wheat sector, too, productivity has increased significantly through the improvement of cultivars and matching cultivation to the climatic conditions of different regions."

Anjafi also described the development of oilseed production as one of the major transformations in the agricultural sector and said: "Over the past years, the development of these products faced various obstacles, but with the decisions made in the past year or two, including resolving issues related to pricing and payment of farmers' dues, interest in cultivating oilseeds has increased, and it is predicted that production of these products in Kermanshah province will also experience significant growth."

Stating that about 137 million tons of agricultural products are produced in the country, he noted: "About 70 to 75 percent of this production relates to crop products, and overall, about 85 percent of the country's food needs are met through domestic production."

In another part of his remarks, the Deputy Minister for Cultivation Affairs reported on actions taken to secure inputs for the next crop year and said: "The provision of required inputs has been properly arranged, and we hope that, according to meteorological forecasts, the coming crop year will be a good year for production."

Anjafi, commending the farmers and the agricultural management team of Kermanshah province, said: "The improvement of the province's standing is the result of the efforts of farmers who work under difficult conditions to ensure the country's food security, and alongside them, experts and managers in the agricultural sector and the province's top management have also played an effective role in this success."

He also highlighted the strategic role of Kermanshah's agriculture in ensuring the country's food security and said: "The existing capacities in this province are such that with more planning and investment, the position of agricultural production in Kermanshah can be further elevated."

MA