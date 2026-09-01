EU vows to maintain pressure on Iran despite growing criticism of alignment with Washington

TEHRAN — The European Union has pledged to continue working with the United States, the G7 and other international partners to maintain economic and political pressure on Iran, in a move that highlights what critics describe as Brussels’ growing alignment with Washington’s Iran policy despite its earlier calls for restraint and diplomacy.

In a statement issued ahead of this week’s G20 meeting, the EU said it would support efforts aimed at ensuring that Iran, as it described the situation, “ceases its destabilizing activities and engages in peace negotiations in good faith.”

The bloc also endorsed the use of additional economic pressure, including measures linked to the US-led “Operation Economic Outcast,” which Washington has presented as part of its campaign to intensify economic pressure on Tehran.

“The EU will continue to work closely with the United States and other G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran and contribute to de-escalation and regional stability,” the statement said.

The EU’s position reflects a significant evolution in Europe’s approach to the conflict. At the beginning of the US-Israeli war against Iran, several European governments publicly stressed that they had not participated in the attacks and called for diplomacy and restraint. European officials also expressed concern that the conflict could escalate into a wider regional war with serious consequences for energy supplies, trade and migration.

A report by the Council on Foreign Relations noted that the US launched its military operation with little or no consultation with its European allies, leaving European governments divided over the use of force and the extent to which they should support Washington.

Germany, France and Britain initially resisted direct involvement in the US military campaign. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for example, questioned whether Washington had a convincing plan for achieving its objectives and said European governments had not been consulted before the operation began.

However, European governments have gradually moved closer to Washington’s position, particularly through sanctions and political pressure on Tehran.



Europe’s shifting position raises questions over policy effectiveness

The shift has prompted criticism from analysts who argue that Europe is repeating a pattern of failed policies by attempting to exert pressure on Iran while lacking an independent diplomatic strategy capable of influencing the course of the conflict.

Sophia Besch of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace argued in April that Europe should avoid simply “falling in line” with Washington and instead develop a strategy that allows it to engage with the conflict independently. She noted that the United States had gone to war with Iran without consulting European governments, while the Trump administration subsequently criticized European allies for failing to provide sufficient support.

A separate analysis by Poland’s Centre for Eastern Studies (OSW) said European governments had acknowledged that they lacked effective instruments to exert pressure on Tehran or control its actions. It also warned that European governments were concerned that the US-Israeli military campaign lacked a realistic long-term plan and could produce further destabilization, with economic and migration consequences for Europe itself.

These assessments raise questions over the effectiveness of a European strategy increasingly centered on sanctions and coordination with Washington. Rather than creating an independent European diplomatic channel, Brussels appears to be moving toward greater synchronization with the US pressure campaign, even as the costs of the conflict increasingly affect European economies.

The economic consequences are particularly significant. The ongoing conflict around the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted energy markets and contributed to higher oil and gas prices. European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn has warned that the prolonged conflict could keep inflation in the eurozone above the ECB’s target, with eurozone inflation reaching 3.3 percent in August.

Pressure from Washington and the limits of European autonomy

The European shift has also taken place under sustained pressure from the Trump administration. Washington has repeatedly demanded greater European support for its war against Iran, while criticizing European countries for refusing to provide direct military assistance.

In the early stages of the conflict, European governments rejected calls to participate directly in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. France, for example, said it would not take part in operations to open or “liberate” the waterway under the circumstances at the time.

Washington’s pressure nevertheless continued. US officials accused European allies of failing to meet what they considered their responsibilities, while President Donald Trump repeatedly demanded greater assistance from NATO members.

The evolution of Europe’s position therefore illustrates what critics describe as a broader failure of EU foreign policy: Brussels has sought to preserve its transatlantic relationship while simultaneously presenting itself as an independent diplomatic actor, but the Iran conflict has exposed the limits of that approach.

Brookings analysts have described Europe’s initial approach to the war as a serious miscalculation, arguing that many European governments hoped a short conflict might lead to political change in Iran. They concluded that this expectation proved mistaken and that the war exposed Europe’s weaknesses in dealing with the crisis.

The criticism comes as the United States itself faces growing questions over the effectiveness of its Iran strategy. A recent Council on Foreign Relations assessment said the US war had failed to produce the quick victory predicted by Trump and that Washington now faced a situation in which it had few good options.

Reuters has similarly reported that, six months into the conflict, the war had developed into a costly stalemate, with Iran’s government remaining in place despite severe economic pressure and a US naval blockade that has sharply constrained Iranian oil exports.

Against this backdrop, the EU’s decision to maintain pressure on Tehran risks tying Europe more closely to a US strategy whose stated objectives have yet to be fully achieved.

For Iran, the latest European statement is likely to be viewed as further evidence that the EU has moved away from its earlier emphasis on diplomacy and toward alignment with Washington’s coercive approach.

For Europe, meanwhile, the central question is increasingly whether following Washington’s pressure campaign can deliver the stability the EU says it seeks — or whether it will instead deepen the economic and geopolitical costs of a conflict over which European governments have limited influence.

