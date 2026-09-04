IRCS keeps supporting Afghan children facing malnutrition

TEHRAN – A medical center affiliated with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) operates in Zaranj, Afghanistan, providing ongoing medical care for children suffering from malnutrition.

The IRCS health center in Zaranj offers health services, monitors children’s nutritional status, and distributes nutritional supplies among the target group. Given the current situation in Afghanistan and the number of children grappling with malnutrition, the main objective is the early identification and treatment to prevent the further development of nutritional issues among children.

The health center, in cooperation with Relief International and local medical staff, works to identify malnourished children and give them the care they need to recover, which serves as a typical example of the ongoing humanitarian and health-focused initiatives undertaken by the IRCS in Afghanistan, the IRCS website reported.

Children’s growth and nutritional status are assessed using indicators such as height, weight, and mid-upper arm circumference. Subsequently, Relief International provides the required food supplies to the IRCS branch in Zaranj to be distributed among identified malnourished children.

According to international reports, malnutrition remains a critical challenge in Afghanistan; millions of children need nutritional support.

Benefactors support IRCS to boost health services in Afghanistan

With support from benefactors, the IRCS has enhanced health services for Afghans at its branch in Nimruz province, Afghanistan.

The development of charitable partnerships serves as a symbol of empathy, social responsibility, and the expansion of humanitarian cooperation, the IRCS website quoted Hamid-Reza Dehqan, an official with the IRCS, as saying in July.

Besides offering health services, the IRCS health facility plays an important role in reinforcing human ties, developing health-oriented cooperation, and alleviating human suffering, he added.

Benefactors’ contributions will help improve the quality of medical and diagnostic services, reflecting local community trust and support for the IRCS humanitarian measures.

As part of humanitarian initiatives, the benefactors have donated an advanced color ultrasound system, worth 500,00 Afghanis, to the IRCS medical facility in Nimruz province. It will help enhance the center’s diagnostic capabilities and provide more accurate, faster services to patients.

Referring to the historical and cultural relationships between the two countries, Dehqan said any medical services provided to the people in this center are not merely a health measure but a manifestation of solidarity, compassion, and shared responsibility of the two nations in safeguarding human dignity. The expansion of humanitarian assistance will elevate health services and deepen friendly ties between Iran and Afghanistan.

IRCS is a key humanitarian actor

In November 2025, Hossam Elsharkawi, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), highlighted the role of the IRCS as one of the key humanitarian actors in the region and the world.

Lauding the IRCS's efforts, Elsharkawi congratulated Pirhossein Kolivand’s re-election as the head of the IRCS, saying that the IRCS makes highly effective decisions at international levels, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks in an online meeting with Kolivand. During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to foster collaborative efforts, develop rescue systems to enhance the country’s preparedness and response capabilities, and conduct international meetings and conferences in Iran.

The IRCS proposed hosting an international Islamic youth conference and a conference of leaders of national societies from Islamic countries.

The two sides also emphasized the need to implement the previously signed memoranda of understanding between the two organizations to lay the ground for promoting educational, operational, and logistic collaborations.

The IRCS also suggested introducing an expert to follow up on managerial and technical cooperation with the Regional Office for MENA.

MT/MG