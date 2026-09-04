Tehran plays host to Royan Intl. Twin Congress

TEHRAN – The Royan International Twin Congress, including the 27th Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine, the 22nd Congress on Stem Cell Biology and Technology, and the 21st seminar on Nursery and Midwifery, was held from Wednesday to Friday.

Bringing together Iranian and international researchers and specialists, the three-day event was held in person and online, providing a great opportunity to examine the latest scientific achievements in infertility treatment, assisted reproductive technologies, regenerative medicine, cell-based and gene-based therapies, and novel applications of artificial intelligence in biomedicine, IRNA reported.

This year, a total of 447 articles out of 589 submitted articles were accepted to be presented, including 197 posters and 7 articles in the Reproductive Biomedicine Congress, 186 posters and nine articles in the Stem Cell Biology and Technology Congress, and 45 posters and three lectures in the Nursery and Midwifery Seminar.

This degree of scientific participation has established the Royan Congress as a prominent specialized forum in the fields of reproductive medicine and stem cells—an event that, beyond showcasing research findings, fosters connections among researchers, clinicians, and professionals in the technology and therapeutic sectors.

The 27th Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine hosted 31 lecturers, including eight from England, Australia, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland, who attended the event online. Out of 34 lecturers addressing the 22nd Congress on Stem Cell Biology and Technology, 14 were from Turkey, Russia, Malaysia, Canada, the US, and the Netherlands. Moreover, 19 Iranian scholars delivered lectures at the 21st seminar on Nursery and Midwifery.



In the 21st seminar on Nursery and Midwifery, the main themes focused on:

• The Latest Achievements in Infertility

• Reproductive Health Screening in Patients with Poor Ovarian Response

• Examining the health of patients with premature ovarian failure

• Donation in Infertility

• Complementary Medicine and Infertility

• The Impact of Environmental, Cultural and Occupational Factors and Lifestyle on ART Results

• Emotional, Psychological and Sexual Changes in Infertility Treatment and Management

• The Role of Counseling and Training in the Treatment of Infertile Couples

• Familiarity with the Methods of Fertility Preservation in Women and Men

• Management and Treatment of Recurrent Abortion

• Managing the Evaluation of Patients with Recurrent Implant Failure

• Prenatal Care After ART

• Managing The Process of Support and Recovery in the Occurrence of Infertility Treatment Complications

• Nursing and Midwifery Interventions in New Infertility Techniques

• Endometriosis and Reproductive Health

• Evaluating the Health of Children Resulting from ART Treatments

• Application of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health Technologies in Infertility Management and Treatment

• Genetics and Infertility

• Prevention of Influential Factors in Infertility

• Evaluating the Effect of Couples' Participation in Improving the Treatment Process

In 2025, out of 600 submitted articles, 514 were accepted. The event hosted 22 lecturers from 19 foreign countries, including Germany (Prof. Janems Adjaye), Qatar (Dr. Mohammad Mostafa Arafa), France (Prof. Laurent David), Austria (Dr. Victori Deneke), Spain (Dr. Nicholas Garrido Pushalt), Italy (Dr. Local Gianiroli), Japan (Prof. Kazuhiro Kawamura), Russia (Dr. Daria Kuznetsova), New Zealand (Prof. Bjorn Oback), and China (Dr. Zhen Liu), as well as 59 national lecturers.

Eight specialized workshops and a pre-congress symposium on obesity, infertility, and Sanger Sequencing methods were held on the sidelines of the event.

Royan Institute

Royan Institute was established in 1991 by the late Dr. Saeid Kazemi Ashtiani and a group of researchers and physicians at the Iran University of Medical Sciences of the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research (ACECR) as an outpatient surgery center to provide medical services to infertile couples, as well as research and training in reproductive sciences.

Reproductive Biomedicine and Stem Cells Biology and Technology has been demonstrated to be one of the most successful experiences of scientific gathering in Iran and West Asia since 2000.

In 2002, the research fields at Royan Institute also extended into stem cell studies. Afterward, the research findings were adjusted for application in regenerative medicine and cell therapy approaches. After three decades, the Royan Institute focuses on increasing the success rate of infertility treatment alongside embryo health and the level of public health through cell therapy clinical services.

During these twenty years of active involvement in sharing and exchanging scientific knowledge and expertise with renowned scientific institutes and scientists, the Royan Congress has helped to form many shared scientific projects and exchanges.

MT/MG