The only viable path — America must return to the agreement

The Iran newspaper, in an interview with Mashallah Shakeri, former ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, explored why Pakistan is once again attempting to mediate between Iran and the United States.

Shakeri explained that with the renewed outbreak of conflict between Iran and the US and the intensification of regional tensions, Pakistan has resumed efforts to play a mediating role. According to him, three main factors drive Islamabad’s approach: A mission assigned to Pakistan by the United States, indicating Washington’s desire for indirect channels of communication. Pakistan’s strategic interests and sensitivities regarding Persian Gulf states, which compel Islamabad to maintain balanced relations. Public opinion in Pakistan, where societal attitudes toward Iran are generally positive, creating domestic support for mediation. Shakeri stressed that any diplomatic initiative between Iran and the US will only be taken seriously by Tehran if Washington returns to the bilateral agreement previously signed. He added that the United States must fully implement its commitments within the agreement’s clear and defined provisions. Only practical, sustained US adherence can make the agreement acceptable to the Islamic Republic of Iran as a legitimate basis for future action.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Reducing external tension; the first step toward economic reform

Arman-e-Emrooz analyzed sanctions and economic pressures, quoting banking expert Kamran Nadri. Nadri stated that since the late 2000s, when nuclear‑related sanctions began, Iran’s economic conditions have steadily worsened. He emphasized that sanctions were not merely a political bluff; they have had real and measurable effects. For sanctions to reach their full potential, however, broad international cooperation is required. He noted that much of the discussion about intensifying economic pressure has already materialized in practice. Nadri argued that the war must be resolved first. After that, conditions for lifting sanctions can be created. Only then can Iran pursue deep structural reforms. He insisted that all political factions and the entire country must prioritize resolving the fundamental challenge of war and moving toward peace. Remaining in a prolonged state of tension is impossible, as it inevitably produces economic and social damage.

Kayhan: Europe’s deepening energy crisis

Kayhan focused on Europe’s worsening energy situation, arguing that Europe has fallen victim to what it calls “Trump’s folly.” According to the paper, reports show that the energy crisis — triggered by US and Israeli military operations against Iran — has pushed Europe’s gas reserves to their lowest level in 15 years just as winter approaches. This has heightened fears of another sharp rise in energy prices. Energy traders had expected prices to fall as tensions eased in West Asia and gas exports normalized. However, the prolonged war and continued supply disruptions have overturned those expectations. Europe now enters the cold season with significantly lower‑than‑normal reserves, limited time to replenish storage, and greater dependence on imported shipments, making it more vulnerable to price volatility and any new supply disruption.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Europe must be punished

Siasat-e-Rooz analyzed the European Union’s formal participation in the US -led economic exclusion campaign against Iran. The paper wrote that the EU welcomes efforts to ensure Iran halts destabilizing activities and engages in peace negotiations in good faith — including through additional economic pressure such as the US -led exclusion operation. However, the article argues that although Europe claims to be an independent global actor, its behavior reveals servility toward the United States and Israel, acting outside its own interests. The paper asserts that while the US seeks to demonstrate international consensus against Iran, Europe’s lack of autonomy actually reveals Washington’s weakness in building genuine consensus. The article concludes that the time has come for Iran to increase pressure — including maintaining strict control over the Strait of Hormuz and preventing energy exports to Europe, so that Iran can punish Europe decisively.

Etemad: Stabilizing deterrence and blocking CENTCOM’s strategy

Etemad reported on US attacks against Iran and Iran’s forceful response. Following US airstrikes on areas in southern and southwestern Iran, Iran’s armed forces launched their largest and most coordinated retaliatory operation since the ceasefire. They targeted five US military bases and command centers in Jordan, Kuwait, Erbil (Iraq), and Bahrain using a combination of missile and drone attacks. According to the paper, Iran’s retaliatory operation delivered a clear strategic message to the White House: “The era of one‑sided attacks is over.” By precisely striking five strategic US installations, Tehran significantly increased the cost of any further American military action.

