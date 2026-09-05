Direct Iran-Tunisia flights resume

TEHRAN – Direct flights between Iran and Tunisia have resumed from Imam Khomeini International Airport, with the route now operating once a week, an airport official said.

Ramin Kashef-Azar, CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport City, said the Tehran-Tunis service is currently scheduled every Saturday.

The route had previously operated on Fridays, Kashef-Azar said. Following its resumption, the Tehran-Tunis route has been incorporated into the airport city’s flight network with the new Saturday schedule.

He said expanding flight destinations and strengthening air links with other countries are among the priorities of Imam Khomeini International Airport City.

The development comes a week after the launch of a direct Iran-Vietnam flight route.

AM