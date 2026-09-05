Media Diplomacy in Action: CIPCC 2026 Program Brings World to China

TEHRAN- The China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) program officially commenced its second half of 2026 with an orientation session held on Friday morning at the Renmin University of China (RUC) in Beijing. This flagship initiative, initiated by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA), continues to serve as a vital platform for practical cooperation between Chinese media organizations and their counterparts in emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs), particularly across the Global South.

The program has demonstrated remarkable growth since its inception in 2014. This year's edition has brought together over 100 journalists from approximately 100 countries for a three-and-a-half-month immersive experience in China.

More Than Media: A Commitment to Development

At the orientation session, CIPCC Director Yu Lei warmly welcomed the participants, emphasizing the profound opportunity before them. "This is a chance for communicators to convey the true and comprehensive reality of China to their various audiences," he stated. He elaborated that over the course of the program, participants would gain a complete, multidimensional understanding of China. Yu Lei emphasized that the program not only focuses on developing media relations with developing countries and Global South nations, but also pursues the goal of assisting these countries in their development. Yu Lei also fielded questions from the journalists, continuing the tradition of open dialogue that has characterized previous editions.

Life as International Students at RUC

The program is structured around six regional press communication centers, each with dedicated coordinators and student volunteers who facilitate training sessions, interviews, and cultural activities. This year, participants are accommodated on the RUC campus, offering journalists a unique opportunity to experience life as international students at one of China's premier institutions for journalism and communication studies.

Iran's Growing Presence in the CIPCC Family

Iranian participation has become a meaningful thread in the CIPCC's expanding tapestry. Following Tehran Times journalists who represented Iran in the 2024 and 2025 editions, a journalist from Iran Daily has now joined the 2026 program. Like their predecessors, the current participant has received an exceptionally warm welcome in China, reflecting the strengthening media ties between the two nations.

Timely Topics, Expert Insights

Following the orientation, participants attended their first lecture delivered by Dr. Zhong Xin, Professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at RUC and Director of the CIPCC-RUC Program. The lecture addressed the recent earthquake along the Nepal-China border, demonstrating the program's commitment to timely and relevant subject matter.

Building Bridges Through Media Diplomacy

The CIPCC distinguishes itself through its comprehensive approach to professional development. As outlined by Director Yu Lei, participants will engage in journalism training, diplomatic programs, cultural immersion, and official visits both within and outside Beijing, including practical training attachments at major Chinese media organizations. Previous editions have included visits to diverse regions including Hebei, Tianjin, and Xinjiang, enabling journalists to witness China's development firsthand.

China's media diplomacy programs have gained significant global attention, complementing its emergence as an economic, technological, and industrial role model. Participants are encouraged to observe China with their own eyes, feel China with their heart, and present to the Global South both ancient and modern China.

Through its commitment to international communication and mutual learning among civilizations, the CIPCC program continues to build bridges between China and the Global South, fostering cross-cultural understanding and accurate storytelling in an era of global transformation.