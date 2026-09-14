Biosphere reserve management regulations under final review

TEHRAN - The judicial and legal committee of the cabinet of ministers is conducting a final review of the executive regulations for biosphere reserves, which will establish the framework for managing the country’s biosphere reserves.

Once approved by the Cabinet, the regulations will establish the specific management framework for the country’s biosphere reserves, IRNA quoted Hamid Zohrabi, an official with the Department of Environment, as saying.

The regulations constitute the country’s first comprehensive framework specifically dedicated to biosphere reserve management. They aim to establish clear management mechanisms, enhance coordination among relevant agencies, and strengthen local community participation, he added.

They also enable the Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization to establish biosphere reserves, which would contribute to the development of the country’s biodiversity conservation capacities, the official noted.

Referring to the differences between biosphere reserves and protected areas, Zohrabi said that the former seeks to strike a balance between biodiversity conservation and sustainable resource use, as well as promote the socio-economic development of local communities and research activities.

Moreover, it will pave the way for the integrated management of biosphere reserves, the utilization of indigenous knowledge from rural and nomadic communities, and the attraction of targeted investments.

The official went on to say that the implementation of the law will strengthen Iran’s position within the global network of biosphere reserves, and contribute to achieving the goals of the Hangzhou Strategic Action Plan.

Biosphere reserves are territories of outstanding ecological value where people and nature grow harmoniously alongside each other, conserving biological and cultural diversity, advancing sustainable development, and connecting communities across a global network.

Iran, with 14 biosphere reserves, has always been among pioneering member states in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

According to the head of the DOE, Shina Ansari, biosphere reserves cover less than four percent of our national territory, which is not enough, so we are committed to expanding the network by the establishment of four more biosphere reserves.

MT/MG