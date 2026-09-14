Piazzа praises Iran volleyball fighting spirit

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s national volleyball team finished runners-up at the 23rd AVC Men’s Volleyball Championship but Italian head coach Roberto Piazza praised his players for continuing to fight until the final point.

Iran lost to hosts Japan 3-0 (25–21, 26–24, 25–23) in the final match on Sunday and failed to book their place at the 2028 Olympic Games.

“I think the most important thing is that we never gave up,” Piazza said. “From the beginning, we were in the game. We lost the first set because of our own mistakes, not because Japan played an incredible volleyball. We also had an important role in the first set and contributed to the result ourselves.”

Piazza stressed that the defeat should be viewed as a team result rather than the responsibility of individual players.

“It doesn’t matter who made the mistake. I don’t want to blame anyone because we play as a team,” he added. “In the end, we were able to fight until the finish.”

“We were ahead in the second set, and in the third set we were leading 6-2,” Piazza explained. “But once again, at the crucial moment, when you need to find a special ball, Japan found it and we couldn’t.”

The Italian coach highlighted Japan’s ability to deliver in decisive moments, particularly when star player Yuki Ishikawa was serving.

“For me, this is the important conclusion,” Piazza said. “In the second set, when Yuki Ishikawa was in the service zone, they found a special ball. But the real question is whether only Ishikawa was special, or whether we could have done something better.”

The silver medal nevertheless marked a strong campaign for Iran, and Piazza said he was proud of the squad’s overall performance throughout the tournament.

“I am proud of my boys. I am really proud of all of them,” he said.

“In volleyball, you have to show your ability every day and on every ball,” he said. “That is why I am very proud of my players.”

The tournament also provided valuable lessons for Iran as the team continue to develop under Piazza. The coach believes his players are beginning to understand what is required tactically, even if they are not yet able to execute those plans consistently.

“This is part of the special conditions of volleyball, and it is something we have to learn,” Piazza said. “First of all, we have to focus on ourselves, not on the opponent.”

“Overall, we became more consistent, and my feeling is that the boys have started to understand what they need to do, even though they cannot always execute it. But the first step is knowing exactly what you have to do. Sooner or later, you will reach the goal. We came very close.”

Piazza nevertheless ended his message by thanking Iranian supporters for their backing throughout the competition.

“I want to thank the people of Iran for their support,” he said.