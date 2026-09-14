Iran orders all 31 provinces to hold national tourism events

TEHRAN – Iran’s tourism ministry has called on all 31 provinces to organize national tourism events and exhibitions during the second half of the current Iranian calendar year, as part of efforts to promote domestic travel and support the industry amid continuing challenges, Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said.

Salehi-Amiri made the announcement on Saturday at a meeting attended by his deputy for tourism, Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpei, provincial directors general and tourism officials from across the country.

Salehi-Amiri said tourism had a significant role in strengthening national vitality and remained an important part of Iranian households’ lifestyles.

“Tourism Week is a valuable opportunity to showcase Iran’s strength and dynamism in tourism,” he said, calling on all provinces to host national events.

Under plans adopted by the ministry, all provinces will hold specialized tourism exhibitions during the second half of the year, he said. The initiative is intended to send a positive message about the vitality and development of Iran’s tourism industry.

The minister also said the government would support the sector and work with economic institutions to strengthen the foundations for its growth.

Mohseni-Bandpei described tourism as a major contributor to development, foreign-exchange earnings, employment and the promotion of Iran’s cultural and religious heritage.

He said the ministry was pursuing the preparation of a comprehensive tourism document under a supportive policy approach.

Among the measures highlighted by the deputy tourism minister was the introduction of a “travel card” and new payment platforms to make travel easier and more convenient for tourists.

In international tourism, the ministry is pursuing three strategic areas: religious tourism, medical tourism and “integrated regional tourism”, he said.

Iran’s tourism sector has faced a sharp setback since the outbreak of war on February 28, 2026, when the United States and the Israeli regime launched joint military strikes against Iran. The conflict disrupted regional aviation, with widespread flight cancellations and airspace closures affecting travel to and through West Asia.

AM