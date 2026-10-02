Leader: Prayer serves as inexhaustible reserve in confronting ‘worldly devils’

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has described prayer as an enduring source of strength in confronting “worldly devils,” emphasizing its vital role in fortifying society and empowering the nation during times of struggle.

In a message to the annual national conference on prayer on Thursday, the Leader underscored the paramount importance of establishing prayer, noting that promoting and observing this divine obligation is among the essential responsibilities of an Islamic society.

“Prayer is one of the most beautiful great blessings of Almighty God, the highest institution, symbol and pillar of religion, and the connecting thread through which each of us establishes a close and direct relationship with the infinite and everlasting divine source,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The Leader characterized prayer as an “elixir of prosperity and salvation” and a cornerstone of a wholesome life.

“This elixir of prosperity and salvation and pillar of a wholesome life is both a firm, continuous support and an inexhaustible reserve for human beings in the struggle against the carnal self and worldly devils,” the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that prayer serves as a profound source of tranquility and hope, stating, “It is also a flowing spring of love, hope, kindness and peace.” He further emphasized that divine blessings and abundance in sustenance are attained and enhanced through the establishment of prayer and seeking forgiveness.

The Leader stressed that prayer must not be viewed merely as an individual obligation, highlighting Quranic teachings that define the establishment of prayer as a core characteristic of righteous governance.

Connecting this teaching to the contemporary challenges facing the country, the Leader noted that the Quranic promise of divine support reinforces the indispensable role of prayer in perseverance and victory.

“The establishment of prayer, as a stronghold of the remembrance of God, hope and trust in Him, has a special role in jihad, victory and triumph in the fields of struggle, particularly the field of struggle that the Iranian nation faces today,” Ayatollah Khamenei asserted.

He emphasized that the Iranian nation is today, more than ever, addressed by the recurrent divine command to “establish prayer.”

Ayatollah Khamenei called upon families, educators, religious institutions, universities, cultural bodies, and influential figures to shoulder greater responsibility in promoting prayer, particularly among the youth.

The Leader concluded by stating that institutionalizing prayer and making concerted collective efforts to perform it with due reverence are vital to the advancement of an Islamic society, highlighting the centrality of mosques and congregational prayers in elevating communal worship.