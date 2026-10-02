Iran, Armenia stress removing border obstacles, increasing transit capacity

TEHRAN- A joint meeting was held between Iran’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and Head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, and a delegation from the Republic of Armenia, with the presence of Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Territorial Management, at the Nordooz border terminal.

According to IRNA, citing the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, in line with expanding trade and logistical relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia and making maximum use of the two countries’ transport, transit, and infrastructure capacities, a joint meeting was held between Reza Akbari, Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and Head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, and a delegation from the Republic of Armenia, with the presence of Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Territorial Management, at the Nordooz border terminal.

The meeting focused on developing transport and transit cooperation, strengthening the two countries’ role in regional transit routes, and identifying and removing existing obstacles. During the meeting, increasing border exchange capacity, improving the level of services at official crossings, facilitating the movement of commercial fleets, and strengthening logistical infrastructure and border hinterlands were reviewed and discussed.

In continuation of their cooperation, the two sides will pursue the removal of existing obstacles, reducing the time required for border and customs procedures, improving the efficiency of border terminals, and increasing regional transit capacity.

It is worth noting that the Nordooz border terminal, as one of the important communication crossings between Iran and Armenia, has considerable capacity for developing trade exchanges and regional transit.

In late September, the Director General of the Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran announced a 7.5% increase in Iran’s exports to Armenia during the seven months of 2026, putting the value of goods exported from Iran to Armenia in that period at $385 million.

According to IRNA, citing the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Mehdi Babaei said, referring to the joint Iranian-Armenian border and customs meeting held on September 12, in Jolfa, that at the meeting the two sides stressed the development of customs cooperation and the facilitation of trade between the two countries.

He described one of the most important agreements of the meeting as the signing of a customs green corridor memorandum of understanding between Iran and Armenia, and said: “The necessary measures for the electronic exchange of customs documents and data, as well as identifying and introducing authorized operators, will be pursued more rapidly.”

Babaei, emphasizing that the implementation of these measures can provide the basis for facilitating and accelerating customs and transit processes at the two countries’ border, added: “Based on the agreements reached, if the desired requirements are met, the truck reception capacity at the Norduz border can increase to 300 trucks per day.”

The Director General of the Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran considered the development of customs infrastructure, electronic exchange of information, and increased truck traffic capacity at the Norduz border as paving the way for trade facilitation and strengthening Iran-Armenia economic and transit relations.

The joint Iranian-Armenian border and customs meeting was held with the presence of the heads and directors of the customs administrations of the two countries, the Armenian ambassador in Tehran, the embassy’s commercial attaché, and representatives of relevant bodies of both countries.

EF/MA