Iran, Turkmenistan emphasize expansion of parliamentary, economic cooperation

TEHRAN- Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development and Chair of the Iran–Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Committee, met Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Speaker of the Assembly of Turkmenistan.

According to the news website of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, at this meeting, held in the city of Awaza, Sadegh emphasized the expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the strengthening of sustainable relations based on the principle of good-neighborliness, and stressed the need to increase the volume of trade exchanges.

Other axes of the Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development’s talks included developing transport infrastructure, strengthening cooperation in the field of transit, and exporting Iran’s technical and engineering services to Turkmenistan.

She also emphasized the necessity of following up on the resolutions of the joint committee, especially in the key sectors of energy and transit.

At this meeting, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Speaker of Turkmenistan’s Parliament, while expressing appreciation for Sadegh’s presence and valuable remarks at the international conference “The Role of Women in Maintaining Peace and Achieving Sustainable Development,” emphasized the importance of enhancing relations with neighboring countries.

The Speaker of Turkmenistan’s Parliament, stating that the country emphasizes synergy and the expansion of international cooperation, said: In this regard, developing relations with the parliaments of neighboring countries is essential and strengthens friendship among countries.

At the end, she noted: Turkmenistan seeks sustainable development and increased participation in its country and is ready for economic cooperation with other countries.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development, referring to the agreements made during the trip to Turkmenistan, announced plans to begin construction of the Gumdag–Atrak road within the next one to two months and said: The expansion of rail and road cooperation and the follow-up of transport agreements have been among the main axes of the two countries’ negotiations.

According to an IRNA report from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, explaining the results of her two-day trip to Turkmenistan, said: The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development is responsible for following up on the Iran–Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission, and the early trip to this country was made with the aim of reviewing previous understandings and following up on their implementation process.

Referring to previous meetings between Turkmen officials and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, she added: After the trip of the National Leader of Turkmenistan to Iran to attend the funeral of the martyred leader, issues related to relations between the two countries were also raised in his meetings with the President and the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and following up on the agreements was placed on the agenda.

Sadegh continued: In the meeting with the Chairman of the Turkmen side of the Joint Economic Committee, in addition to reviewing previous agreements and understandings, good progress was also achieved on several areas of cooperation.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development, referring to the two countries’ cooperation in the field of rail transport, said: In the area of border terminals, especially in the rail sector, good things have happened and the two countries’ interactions in this area have progressed. Given Turkmenistan’s role in the transfer of cargo entering the country, expanding this cooperation is of particular importance.

She also pointed to existing issues in road transport and added: To resolve some problems and facilitate traffic, the construction of the Gumdag–Atrak road has been placed on the agenda. Based on the agreement reached, the executive operations of this route are to begin within the next one or two months.

Sadegh, stating that the contractor for this project is a capable Iranian company, remarked: The implementation of this plan will be carried out on Turkmen soil and can help facilitate the movement of Iranian truck drivers and improve road connections between the two countries.

According to her, the Turkmen side also considers this route one of the needs for developing its road network.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development also reported that issues related to energy cooperation were raised in the negotiations and said: Agreements have also been made in this area, and it is hoped that their results will become clear in the near future.

Sadegh, referring to regional talks during this trip, stated: Trilateral cooperation among Iran, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as coordination related to Iran, Turkmenistan, and Russia, have been among other areas of focus in regional interactions. In this framework, the President and the accompanying delegation also held important meetings with their counterparts.

Emphasizing the importance of continuing regional consultations, she added: The interactions and talks that began and expanded over the past two years, especially in the field of transport, are now leading to more practical results, and strengthening this process can pave the way for the development of economic and transit cooperation.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development said: The international conference on the role of women in maintaining peace and achieving sustainable development was held at the invitation of the Leader of Turkmenistan, focusing on sustainable development and the key role of women, especially in developing countries.

Sadegh, referring to the presence of two representatives of the Parliament on this trip, added: Elham Azad, representative of the people of Nain, Khur, and Biabanak and Secretary of the Parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee, and Mohammad Mahdi Farvardin, member of the Civil Engineering Committee of the Parliament, attended the meetings and participated effectively in the talks.

She also reported a meeting with the Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament and said: In this meeting, issues related to the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries and areas of cooperation in the fields of women, youth, and sports were raised, which was welcomed by the Turkmen side, and we hope that interactions between the two parliaments will expand with the continuation of these consultations.

In summing up her trip, the Minister of Transport and Urban Development emphasized: The continuation of talks with neighboring countries, especially in the field of transport, can help strengthen regional cooperation and overcome the difficult conditions ahead.

EF/MA