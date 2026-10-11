Iran to pursue national interests through diplomacy or on the battlefield: AEOI

TEHRAN- Iran will pursue its national interests through diplomacy wherever possible, but will resort to force, if necessary, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the international conference “Ecocide: The Silent War Crime” in Tehran, Kamalvandi said Iran was pursuing diplomacy and resistance simultaneously, stressing that the country would remain determined to safeguard its national interests.

“Securing our interests through diplomacy is preferable; otherwise, we will pursue them on the battlefield,” he said, outlining Tehran’s position using diplomacy and other means to protect the country’s interests.

The conference, held at the Department of Environment’s conference hall, examined the legal, humanitarian and environmental consequences of warfare, with particular attention to environmental destruction in Iran and the Gaza Strip during recent conflicts involving the United States and Israel.