‘Using petrochemical capacities to strengthen national economy required’

TEHRAN- The acting minister of oil, emphasizing the need to strengthen the governance role of the National Petrochemical Company, said: The capacities of the petrochemical industry must be used to create employment, increase production, generate income, and strengthen the country’s economy.

According to Shana, Hamid Bovard, in a meeting with the CEO and senior managers of the National Petrochemical Company, emphasized the importance and significant position of the petrochemical industry in the country’s economy and stated: This industry has considerable capacities for creating added value and generating income.

Referring to the need to strengthen the regulatory and governance role of the National Petrochemical Company in the petrochemical industry, he stressed: This issue must be pursued seriously in various dimensions and clarified, and in this path, I support you in every way.

The acting minister of oil, stating that with cooperation from various sectors, the market situation, product prices, and supply mechanism must be carefully reviewed and managed, emphasized: This approach provides the ground for proper use of the industry’s capacities.

Bovard, recalling that petrochemical products play a role in producing various goods for people’s lives, said: Therefore, the petrochemical industry’s activity is not limited to the production and export of base products; it also supplies an important part of the needs of the country’s downstream industries.

Emphasizing the need for greater attention to the petrochemical industry’s capacities, he added: Existing capacities must be used to create employment, increase production, generate income, and strengthen the country’s economy. The development of the petrochemical industry can bring significant economic and social effects, and from this perspective, attention to its development is very important.

The acting minister of oil, referring to solutions for ensuring sustainable feedstock for petrochemical industries, stressed: The petrochemical industry’s entry into the development of the country’s oil and gas fields with the aim of ensuring sustainable feedstock must be on the agenda and pursued seriously.

Bovard, emphasizing the need to take fundamental measures to maintain the continuity of petrochemical product exports and foreign currency generation for the country, said: Efforts must be made, by strengthening exports, to return the foreign currency from petrochemical exports to the country’s economic cycle.

He emphasized the importance of pursuing reconstruction programs for petrochemical units damaged in the third imposed war and added: The issue of reconstruction must be pursued seriously, and all existing capacities must be used to accelerate it.

The acting minister of oil, appreciating the efforts of managers and colleagues in the petrochemical industry, stated: In this industry, a collection of experiences and expertise has come together, and all actors are expected to work with doubled motivation to advance the country’s goals.

EF/MA