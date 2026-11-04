Iran protests IMO’s biased reports on maritime security

TEHRAN – Iran has criticized 'biased and incomplete reporting' by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on the maritime security crisis, stressing that the protection of seafarers must be impartial and that the hardships facing Iranian crews should not be overlooked.

Speaking at the IMO Council’s 138th session in London, the Iranian delegation called for a balanced, evidence-based assessment of threats to maritime safety and the protection of seafarers.

The delegation said the organization’s reports should address the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, as well as military attacks on vessels and on Iran’s critical maritime safety infrastructure. It also urged the IMO to reflect Iran’s legal positions fairly, citing documents submitted to Council members.

Emphasizing that seafarer protection must not be selective, the delegation called for all crews to receive equal treatment, regardless of nationality or political differences. It raised particular concern about the difficult conditions facing Iranian seafarers near Sri Lanka and called for urgent, non-discriminatory action.

Iran also objected to the repetition of allegations against the country in the IMO secretary-general’s report and reiterated its rejection of a resolution adopted by the Maritime Safety Committee in May, describing it as political and legally unfounded.

The delegation called for transparent, comprehensive and impartial reporting on maritime threats, along with urgent protection for affected seafarers, particularly Iranians. It held US and Israeli military actions and the naval blockade of Iran responsible for the current crisis.

The IMO Council’s 138th session is being held at the organization’s headquarters from November 2 to 6, with in-person attendance and facilities for remote participation.