Iran's scientists develop ‘surprise weapons’ for possible new war: official

TEHRAN – Iran’s Defense Ministry scientists have developed new weapons with surprise capabilities in preparation for any potential future conflict, a senior defense official said on Wednesday.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ziaeddin Aghajanpour, head of the Organization for Ideological and Political Affairs of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, made the remarks in Karaj, referring to US attacks during the 12-day war against Iran.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, he said Iran would never submit to American pressure or coercion.

“We will never bow to your bullying,” he declared.

Aghajanpour also recalled the final remarks of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, saying that the central demand repeatedly voiced by the US president was for the Iranian nation to obey Washington and surrender.

He said the Iranian nation would never yield to the illegitimate demands of its adversaries.

The defense official said that the only way to resist the bullying of hostile powers was for Iran to become stronger. He cited the late Leader’s emphasis on national strength as the key to the country’s progress, adding that the Islamic Republic was now a powerful country and its Armed Forces were at the height of their capabilities.

Referring to Iran’s previous warnings about retaliating against hostile actions, he said Tehran had declared that continued aggression would result in strikes on the occupied territories (Israel) and US interests across the region. He added that Iran had demonstrated its willingness and ability to carry out those warnings.

Aghajanpour also said missiles developed by Iran could strike targets outside the Middle East as well, adding that the country would exercise this capability if necessary.