Baqaei: Attacking Iran brings defeat, not victory

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has warned US officials that their military aggression against Iran has exposed the failure of Washington’s strategic calculations, stressing that further hostility will only bring more serious consequences for the United States.

In a post on X, Baqaei said US officials had acted out of greed and arrogance, dragging their country into an 'unlawful and atrocious war' against Iran in the service of a “deceitful regime (Israel).”

He said Washington’s calculations had failed, its assumptions had collapsed, and its strategic misjudgments had become evident because US decision-makers had fundamentally misunderstood Iran and, more importantly, the resilience, determination, and national pride of the Iranian people.

“Attacking Iran does not bring victory. It only results in defeat,” he said, emphasizing that Iran was not a nation that could be understood through arrogance, intimidated by threats or brought to its knees through aggression.

Concluding his message, Baqaei noted that "the day was the 13th of Aban," known in Iran as Students’ Day and the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance.

The occasion commemorates the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran by Iranian university students and is observed annually as a symbol of opposition to US interference and domination.

