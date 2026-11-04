‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ screened, discussed in Tehran

TEHRAN- The supernatural horror film “Insidious: Out of the Further,” written and directed by Jacob Chase, was screened at Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Wednesday, followed by a discussion session attended by film enthusiasts.

The 2026 American-Australian production was shown with Persian subtitles and six-channel Dolby sound.

The film centers on Gemma, played by Amelia Eve, a young mother raising her daughter, Maya, in the same house where she spent her childhood. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that she possesses an unusual ability to travel into the Further, a mysterious purgatorial dimension inhabited by lost souls and supernatural entities. What initially appears to be an extraordinary experience gradually develops into a dangerous encounter with forces beyond her understanding.

Gemma soon realizes that her ability is far more unusual and potentially destructive than she had imagined. She is not only capable of entering the Further but can also bring its inhabitants and other elements back into the physical world. This discovery changes the nature of the threat facing her and her daughter, as the supernatural realm is no longer separated from their everyday surroundings by an impenetrable boundary.

As malevolent entities become aware of Gemma's power, they begin to see her as a means of reaching the living world. The distinction between the two dimensions consequently grows increasingly fragile, allowing the forces lurking in the Further to threaten the safety of ordinary people. The story builds on the franchise's established themes of supernatural possession, the afterlife and the vulnerability of families confronted with unexplained phenomena, while introducing a new central character and a different dimension to its mythology.

The film also brings back Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier, the psychic medium whose character has been a central figure throughout the franchise. Her return provides a connection to the earlier installments, while Gemma's unusual ability introduces a new direction for the series. The cast also includes Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, Laura Gordon and Island Austin, who plays Maya.

“Insidious: Out of the Further” is the sixth installment in the horror franchise created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Since the release of the original “Insidious” in 2010, the series has developed a distinctive supernatural universe built around the Further, astral projection and encounters with demonic forces. The new installment shifts the focus away from the Lambert family, whose experiences shaped several previous chapters, and introduces a new family whose connection to the mysterious realm creates fresh possibilities for the storyline.

Chase, known for directing the supernatural thriller “Come Play” (2020), also wrote the screenplay. The film's story was developed by Chase and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell served as producers, bringing together filmmakers associated with some of the best-known contemporary horror productions.

Following the screening, a film analysis and review session was held with Kourosh Jahed, a cinema instructor and critic, who discussed the production with attendees.

Arasbaran Cultural Center is located on Jolfar Street, off Shariati Street, north of Seyyed Khandan Bridge.

SAB/