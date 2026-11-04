Iranian officials link Republican election defeat to US war against Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian officials have described the Republican Party’s projected defeat in the US midterm elections as a rejection of President Donald Trump’s policies, particularly his war against Iran, saying the outcome reflects growing public opposition to Washington’s military adventurism and its economic consequences.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the American people had sent a clear message against war, adding that Iran welcomed their position.

“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message,” Qalibaf wrote in a post on X on Wednesday. He warned that if the US government disregarded public opinion to serve “international paymasters and blackmailers,” it would face consequences, adding that Iran’s rejection would turn into a “nightmare” for Washington.

His remarks came as projections from the midterm elections indicated that Democrats had secured control of both chambers of Congress, dealing a major political setback to Trump and his Republican Party.

The elections were marked by historically high voter turnout, with economic conditions, rising fuel prices, the war against Iran, and concerns about the state of American democracy among the issues shaping voters’ decisions.

Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei also linked Trump’s political setback to the consequences of his military campaign against Iran.

“Trump has suffered defeat both on the battlefield and in the political arena, and we will inflict further defeats on him,” he said, adding that November 4 (13 Aban) had always been a day of defeat for the United States.

November 4 holds particular significance in Iran. It marks the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran by Iranian university students and is observed as Students’ Day and the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance.

“The American people have now sent you a clear message,” Ministry of Foreign Affair Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X, warning that if US officials continued to disregard reality and the lessons of history, the consequences of their grave miscalculation would extend far beyond what they had already experienced.

Hamid Reza Moqaddamfar, an adviser to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), also interpreted the Republican setback as a political consequence of the US war against Iran.

Speaking at a ceremony in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday, Moqaddamfar described the midterm elections as a referendum on Trump’s handling of the conflict, arguing that the outcome had exposed the domestic political costs of Washington’s military campaign.

He said that, from Iran’s perspective, there was no fundamental difference between the Republican and Democratic parties and that changes in the US political landscape would not alter Tehran’s policy. Nevertheless, he said, the scale of the Republicans’ setback could not be separated from the outcome of the war.

“One cannot overlook the very important fact that the debacle suffered by Trump’s party in the US elections was the result of America’s heavy defeat in its warmongering against Iran,” he said.

Moqaddamfar added that the election outcome reflected both the consequences of the war and the American public’s attitude toward it, while also pointing to 'Iran’s growing standing internationally.'



