Pezeshkian receives credentials of five new ambassadors, calls for stronger ties and regional peace

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, November 3, received the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Cyprus, Switzerland, Turkey, Nigeria and Portugal in separate ceremonies at the presidential office, calling for stronger bilateral relations and greater diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability.

Receiving Cyprus’s new ambassador, Antonis Mandritis, Pezeshkian said the two countries’ longstanding relations had yet to reach their full potential. He called for a concerted effort to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and stressed that countries should pursue peaceful coexistence rather than war, aggression and coercion.

Mandritis described his posting to Iran as an honor and said he would work to strengthen ties, which he said date back more than a thousand years. He also pledged to use Cyprus’s standing in international forums to support peace, reduce tensions and promote cooperation.

At his meeting with Switzerland’s new ambassador, Georg Steiner, Pezeshkian praised the country’s positions on humanitarian issues and global peace. He said diplomatic dialogue and exchanges could help correct misconceptions about Iran and foster a more accurate understanding of its people and society. He also said US and Israeli actions had undermined regional stability.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that Steiner would help convey a more accurate picture of Iran’s history, culture and society internationally and counter 'false propaganda and unrealistic portrayals of the country.' Steiner, for his part, pledged to work for the restoration of peace and the promotion of constructive diplomacy.

In talks with Türkiye’s new ambassador, Ahmed Aydin Dogan, Pezeshkian described relations between the two neighbors as close, historic and based on mutual respect. He noted their extensive cultural, religious and ethnic ties and called for closer cooperation in economic, scientific and cultural fields.

Pezeshkian said the Israeli regime was pursuing its objectives by committing crimes and genocide and seeking to sow division among Muslim countries. He added that its actions were supported by the United States and some European countries, while the international community had largely remained a spectator.

Referring to the military aggression against Iran, the president said its perpetrators had failed to achieve their goal of bringing down the Islamic Republic through force. He said they were now seeking to pressure the Iranian people economically, but such measures would not break their resolve. He called for unity and cooperation among regional and Islamic countries to protect shared security and interests and prevent further instability.

Dogan said he would prioritize strengthening ties, implementing agreements and advancing joint projects.

Receiving Nigeria’s new ambassador, Hamza Mohammed Sallau (Salau), Pezeshkian pointed to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum as one avenue for closer collaboration and urged Muslim countries to work together to safeguard regional peace and security.

Sallau identified the economy, agriculture and health care as promising areas for cooperation and pledged to pursue shared goals during his tenure.

At the ceremony for Portugal’s new ambassador, Vítor Matias, Pezeshkian said Iran sought peace and constructive engagement but would not submit to coercion or demands imposed from abroad. He criticized 'misleading portrayals of Iran in Western media' and said ambassadors could help convey a more realistic picture of the country.

“We will not yield to force, and we will defend our rights within the framework of international laws and regulations. No country can impose any demands on the Iranian nation outside this framework,” Pezeshkian said. He added that relations grounded in rights, justice and fairness could help prevent conflict.

Matias said relations between Iran and Portugal had a history spanning more than 500 years and described their preservation and development as a shared responsibility. He said Portugal placed a high value on diplomacy and was ready to expand engagement with Iran.