The impact of US elections on Iran

Donya-e-Eqtesad discussed the possible impact of American elections on the future of relations between Tehran and Washington. The newspaper argued that even a strong Democratic performance in congressional elections would not necessarily prevent Donald Trump from pursuing a tough policy toward Iran. According to the analysis, the significance of the elections extends beyond determining the balance of power in Congress.

Their outcome could also influence calculations regarding future diplomacy and conflict involving Iran. The paper noted that a period remains before a newly elected Congress takes office, providing room for political and strategic decisions. The article suggested that if negotiations fail or regional tensions escalate, Washington could consider stronger measures. At the same time, reports continue to indicate the parallel existence of indirect negotiations and military tensions. As a result, the relationship between the two countries remains shaped by both diplomatic engagement and ongoing pressure.

Arman-e-Melli: The cost of withdrawing from NPT

Arman-e-Melli examined the potential consequences of Iran withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The paper noted that some political voices support changing Iran s nuclear doctrine and leaving the treaty. However, it warned that such a move could create serious diplomatic challenges at a sensitive moment in regional affairs. According to the article, the United States and Israel are attempting to build greater international support against Iran. The newspaper argued that a voluntary withdrawal from the NPT could be portrayed by Iran s opponents as evidence that Tehran seeks nuclear weapons. Such an interpretation could increase pressure from the international community and strengthen efforts to isolate Iran politically. The paper maintained that Iran s foes need a convincing legal and political justification to rally broader international backing. In its view, leaving the treaty could provide exactly such an opportunity. The article concluded that withdrawal from the NPT might help create international consensus against Iran and increase the risk of confrontation.

Sazandegi: The need to connect geopolitics with geoeconomics

Sazandegi focused on the economic consequences of conflict and the steps required to strengthen Iran s long-term resilience. The newspaper argued that wartime economies experience three major shocks simultaneously: disruptions to production, declines in confidence, and weakening connections with regional and global markets. According to the article, these pressures reinforce one another and make economic recovery more difficult. The paper argued that Iran s challenge is not merely war itself but the dominance of a wartime mindset over development planning. The newspaper maintained that Iran should connect geopolitics with geoeconomics and use its strategic location as a source of economic advantage. Instead of only preparing to withstand crises, the country should redesign its economy in a way that prevents future conflicts from determining its development path. The article highlighted the importance of diplomacy, economic corridors, comparative advantages, regional cooperation, and economic security. It concluded that countries able to build networks of shared interests with their neighbors and use diplomacy to promote development are more likely to become influential actors in the regional economy.

Etemad: Negotiating amid distrust

Etemad analyzed recent indirect talks between Iran and the United States. The newspaper argued that new political signals and diplomatic exchanges have created a fresh atmosphere surrounding Iran s nuclear file and relations with Washington. The report stated that granting broader authority to the president has given the government and diplomatic team greater flexibility in handling negotiations. This, it argued, allows officials to respond more effectively to changing diplomatic conditions. Quoting parliamentarian Mehrdad Lahouti, the newspaper said that Iran remains willing to negotiate but continues to distrust the US government, European countries, and some regional states. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Tehran intends to pursue diplomacy while defending the legitimate rights and interests of the Iranian people. The article described the current approach as engagement without trust but with confidence in Iran s negotiating position.

Ettelaat: Iran s role in Persian Gulf security

Ettelaat reviewed remarks by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi concerning regional security. According to the newspaper, Albusaidi stated that durable security in the Persian Gulf cannot be achieved without Iran s participation. The article argued that these comments are important because they openly acknowledge Iran s central role in regional stability. It also pointed to statements from officials in other Persian Gulf countries supporting greater engagement with Tehran despite continuing disagreements and mistrust. The newspaper highlighted Oman s proposal to host a summit on collective security in the Persian Gulf. Such a gathering would bring together the six members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council alongside Iran and Iraq. According to the article, the initiative could provide an opportunity to strengthen dialogue, reduce tensions, and move toward a lasting framework for collective regional security and cooperation.

