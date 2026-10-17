Iran’s missile capabilities have changed the equation, caretaker defense minister warns US

TEHRAN- Iran’s caretaker Defense Minister, Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza, has responded to US President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran, warning that any renewed military action would carry consequences for Washington’s international standing, economy and domestic political calculations.

In a post on X, Ebn al-Reza dismissed speculation about the possible use of the US military’s most powerful conventional bomb against Iran, stressing that the size and name of a weapon would not determine the outcome of a confrontation.

“The names and dimensions of bombs do not matter!” he wrote.

“Your bombs will explode somewhere else: in your global standing, the US economy, and even your electoral calculations!” he added.

The Iranian general said the country’s missile capabilities had fundamentally altered the strategic equation, telling US officials that Washington would have to adjust to a new reality.

“It is our missile power that has changed the equations and brought you to the point where, from now on, you must say: ‘Yes, sir!’” he wrote.

Ebn al-Reza’s remarks came amid reports that the US military had considered additional strike options involving the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), commonly known as the “Mother of All Bombs.” The weapon is one of the largest conventional bombs in the US arsenal.

Reports have raised the possibility of further attacks on Iranian infrastructure and nuclear-related facilities should Trump order a resumption of military operations. However, the existence of military options does not necessarily mean that a decision to carry them out has been made.

The deliberations have also renewed questions about the military and economic consequences of escalating the conflict, including whether additional bombing could achieve Washington’s objectives without triggering wider regional repercussions.

Iran’s defense chief framed the country’s missile capabilities as a central factor in the strategic calculations facing the United States. His message was that the destructive power of individual weapons cannot, on its own, determine the outcome of a conflict.

The warning also extended beyond the battlefield. By highlighting the potential effects on the US economy, international standing, and electoral calculations, Ebn al-Reza pointed to the wider costs that a renewed confrontation could impose on Washington.