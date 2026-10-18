Who Owns Iran’s Mining Giants?

Accounting for 44% of Iran’s national iron ore output in 1402, four mining powerhouses reveal two contrasting governance models across the domestic steel value chain: complex cross-shareholding networks driven by institutional funds, and concentrated direct asset control spearheaded by private conglomerates.

An analysis of the ownership structure behind Iran’s iron ore and downstream steel producers highlights two competing operational and capital allocation models:

1. Multi-Tiered Networked Holdings (The Institutional Model):

Institutional investment giants—led by Vamaden (Mines & Metals Development Investment Co.) and Vamid (Omid Investment Group)—serve as the anchor shareholders across key upstream producers, including Gol-Gohar, Chadormalu, Gohar Zamin, and Sabanour. This institutional footprint extends downstream into steel manufacturing, securing 33.4% of Khorasan Steel and 20.0% of Arfa Iron & Steel. The collaborative nature of this network is exemplified by project-based joint ventures such as Tajalli Mining & Metals Development (held 51% by Vamaden, 17% by Chadormalu, and 17% by Gol-Gohar), where Iran's two largest mining competitors act as joint equity partners to pool capital and distribute development risks.

2. Concentrated Direct Control (The Private Conglomerate Model):

In contrast, Mahan Industries & Mines Development Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tourism Financial Group, bypasses interlocking equity webs in favor of centralized asset ownership and direct operational control. Holding a 59.5% controlling interest in Gol-Gohar Mine No. 5 alongside state-owned IMIDRO (40.5%), Mahan Holding functions as an integrated supply engine that channels raw material directly into its Baft and Bonab steel production facilities.

While institutional giants leverage collaborative financial networks to spread risk across the national mining footprint, private groups secure dedicated asset ownership from mine to mill to ensure feedstock autonomy and operational resilience



