Protestors loot shops in Frankfurt

Protestors looted shops in central Frankfurt late on Saturday as clashes erupted in German cities over the cost of living.

Besides Frankfurt - Germany's financial hub - there were incidents of violence in Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg, with police saying they used water cannons to disperse protesters who were targeting emergency workers with fireworks, stones and bottles, BBC said on its website.

Thousands joined demonstrations earlier in the day. They were organized by the campaign group Gen Z regelt - meaning "Gen Z takes charge" - to protest against underfunding in schools, the high cost of living, public spending cuts and military service.

The unrest in Germany follows similar youth-led mass protests in France, where more than 320,000 people also demonstrated on Saturday.

On Sunday, Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told Bild newspaper that overnight police had prevented "violence like that seen in Paris" in recent weeks and called for "harsh punishments" for rioters and looters.

Overnight, a large section of Frankfurt's main shopping street was closed off by police. A police spokesperson said many arrests were made in the city.

Authorities in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin reported as many as 18,000 protesters, roughly half of what the organizers had estimated on their website. German media say tens of thousands protested in German cities on Saturday.

Gen Z regelt spokesperson Lina Friedrich said the demonstrations were "to fight for peace and freedom, rather than for war and coercion".

She said: "What matters most to us is better support for the health and education systems. We are against compulsory military service and we are in favor of a fairer distribution of the burden."

On Saturday night Frankfurt police said "violent riots" were occurring in the city centre and that special police units had been deployed.

The windows of several shops had been smashed and molotov cocktails were thrown at emergency services, police said.

Officials said the windows of a gun shop were smashed and that they had seized two weapons after arresting a suspect. People also broke into other shops, stealing items like trainers.

Roman Poseck, interior minister of Hesse state, of which Frankfurt is the biggest city, said that "around 100 clearly identified left-wing extremists" had infiltrated the protest in the city. He added that it was "shameful" how the protests had ended.

"We all have those images from France in our minds - looting, burning houses, burning police vehicles, and attacks on police officers... France must not be held up as a model in this regard.

Police said the situation calmed down overnight into Sunday in the city.

Similar instances took place in other German cities.

In Cologne, police said officers were attacked near the main train station, with bottles thrown and a bicycle launched.

A smaller demonstration in the evening in Berlin - following larger protests in the day - resulted in 27 police officers being injured, and up to 56 people temporarily detained, Berlin police said.

In Hamburg, people dressed in black set off fireworks and set barricades on fire, with public broadcaster NDR reporting that 120 people were arrested.

The protests in Germany took place on the same day as other large-scale demonstrations in Europe.

In France, more than 320,000 people took part in a third consecutive weekend of largely peaceful protests in cities across the country, demanding action on the high cost of living and poor public services, especially in the education sector.

Thousands of police officers were deployed across the country, and officers fired tear gas at demonstrators in some cities.

There were more than 770 arrests across France during the demonstrations on Saturday, roughly half as many as the previous week's protests, the French interior ministry said.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said a police officer had been injured by a molotov cocktail and French prosecutors later launched an attempted murder probe.

Police in Paris said several hundred rioters had attacked security forces with projectiles.

French protest organizers, the Gilet Jaune, or Yellow Vests, have said dozens of protesters have been seriously injured during recent demonstrations across the country, with many hurt by "grenades".

France suspended the use of stun grenades for policing student protests in early October after a 15-year-old's hand was blown off.

Protests also took place in Italy, with some clashes between police and demonstrators in Rome and Turin.

In Portugal, police moved to clear a new tent camp that had been assembled after thousands marched to protest against a rental bill that they argue could worsen a housing crisis in the country, where house prices have more than doubled over the past decade.

Mostly young protesters have recently taken to the streets in a swathe of European nations: France, Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Serbia and Albania.

While the specific demands vary from country to country, the protesters have largely focused on cost-of-living issues, such as access to housing, the quality of education and cuts to public services.