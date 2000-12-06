Iranian Short Film Screened in French Intl. Festival
December 7, 2000
TEHRAN The Iranian short film Alone With Earth directed by Vahid Mousaeian has taken part in the Competition Section of the ongoing Otran International Short Film Festival in France.
The film has been produced by the Association of Youth Cinema.
Alone With Earth has so far taken part in two international short film festivals in Austria and Italy.
Otran International Short Film Festival opened on December 6.
It will run through December 10.
