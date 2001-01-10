"A Time for Exhilaration of Horses" One of Ten Best Films of 2000

TEHRAN The Iranian film ****"A Time for Exhilaration of Horses"**** was named one of the ten best films of the year 2000 by Canadian and American periodicals.

The film, made by the young Iranian director, Bahman Ghobadi, was selected by cinematic circles in the Islamic Republic of Iran for participation at the Academy Awards competition for Oscar for best foreign film of 2001.

"A Time for Exhilaration of Horses" has so far won 10 international prizes at different festivals across the world.