Italy, Egypt Cruise Into Civilizations Cup Final on Penalty

TEHRAN The first soccer Civilizations Cup started here yesterday as the four ancient countries, Iran, Italy, Egypt and China, fielded their national and youth players on the pitch of Azadi Stadium.

Watched by around 25,000 fans, FIFA Chairman Sepp Blatter, and the new Coach of Iran, Miroslav Blazevic, the national squad of Iran and Italy's youth side inaugurated the 4-sided cup.

Deprived of a number of national footballers, Iran had a new lineup comprising the veterans like Bundesliga-bound Ali Daei and debutants such as Javad Kazemian (Man of the Match), Iman Mobali, Afshin Haji-Pour.

Nothing special but the Italy's opener occurred in the first half. In the 22nd minute the left winger's bicycle kick bounced back to the woodwork as the 'keeper Davoud Fanaei and defender jumped for the ball and provided an empty-net opportunity for the Azzuri-clad striker Vincenzo Aurino to tap the ball in.

The third top scorer of the world, Ali Daei, who was tightly challenged by Italian defenders headed in at the 28th minute a ball superbly volleyed by playmaker Ali Karimi.

Twelve minutes from the break, the Iranian goalie floored the unmarked striker in the box and the ref offered Italy a penalty kick which Marco Teani converted.

But Iran's winger Mahdi Hashemi-Nassab made it 2-2 two minutes before the final whistle when Hertha Berlin's import Daei, finding a pore in Italian defense line, chipped a perfect pass into the penalty area which he side-kicked into the net.

Then the penalty spot was in the spotlight. Ali Daei, Sattar Hamedani and Iman Mobali converted the penalties for Iran while their teammates Mahdi Hashemi-Nassab, Mohammadreza Mahdavi, Javad Kazemian and Hamed Kavianpour didn't make it. The Italians who converted the penalties were Salvatore del Terio, Federico Coppola, Samuele Barsotti, Cristian Lizzori but Roberto Pellegris, Vincenzo Aurino, Luca del Chiaro failed to kick in.

Italy won 4-3 to storm into the final which has to play versus Egypt on Friday. Egypt, too, defeated China 3-2 on penalty in the second match of the day.