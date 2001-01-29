Despite U.S. Pressures Saudi Cabinet Ratifies Security Pact With Iran

TEHRAN Despite U.S. pressures, the Saudi Arabian cabinet on Monday approved a security cooperation pact which is to be signed between Iran and the kingdom.

After approving the pact, the cabinet decided to empower Interior Minister Prince Nayef bin Abdal Aziz or his representative to sign the pact. Prince Nayef announced earlier that he would travel to Iran to sign the security cooperation pact. The pact envisages cooperation in combating terrorism, fighting drug trafficking and surveillance of naval borders.

He also said that the pact is a security one and has nothing to do with military aspects.

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