Minister Calls For Comprehensive Outlook Toward Culture

MASHHAD Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Ahmad Masjed-Jame'i here Tuesday called for a comprehensive and broad-based outlook toward the issue of culture within the society.

Addressing a gathering on coordination of cultural development in Khorasan Province, the minister said through sound planning cultural activities can be accelerated and new approaches discussed.

He said that in a society wherein education level has been promoted, new demands have taken shape in the light of enhanced international communications demonstrated within the framework of ideological, cultural and civil institutions, IRNA reported.

"We should secure a suitable presence in the world cultural arena while preserving our religious and national identity," stressed Masjed-Jame'i, adding that otherwise the chance would be lost to present the rich Iranian heritage.

Pointing to the fact that development is the ultimate aim of all political systems, the minister said development in Iran is based on religious democracy and development is being assessed from this point of view.

Highlighting the role that culture plays in economic development, he said that despite the fact that topics such as dialogue of civilizations are cultural subjects, however, due to having a nature that eliminates tension and raising a new social theory, it has been instrumental in paving the way for an effective move in economic field as well.

He underlined the need for greater attention to the issue of culture in the society and said giving heed to the issue of culture from an expert point of view is a necessity sensed at different junctures.

Masjed-Jame'i underscored the cultural significance of Khorasan Province and expressed hope that in the light of the agreement signed between the ministry and Khorasan Governor General's Office the trend of cultural development would be accelerated in the province.