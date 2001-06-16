Relaxing Import Rules, Asks Stone Producer

TEHRAN Italian Pedrini Company's exclusive agent in Iran Mehrdad Reza Assa here Saturday called for import of stone processing machinery so as to help improve stone production and processing industries in the country.

Assa told IRNA on the sidelines of the Seventh International Mining Machinery Equipment, Minerals, and Decorative Stones Fair (June 13-17) that import of machinery will be to the benefit of Iranian producers in terms of the high value-added that it might bring in.

The official said Iran has rich resources of marble, granite and travertine but lacks related technology.

He said there had been efforts to produce related machinery inside the country to remove problems related to production and present high quality products but to no avail.

He said to tackle the problem, import of related machinery is needed.

The official said Iran is both quantitatively and qualitatively high in terms of stones. He drew a comparison between Turkey and Iran and said that Iran fares higher in terms of color, size and type of stones.

He said that Turkey imports stones from Iran and does the processing before offering them to the markets.

He called on the government to accelerate enforcement of related laws which will provide stone producers and processors with loan facilities.

He said that his company runs six stone production lines in Iran.

Three of the lines have not yet been inaugurated and related equipment are still in southern port city of Bandar Abbas (Hormozgan Province) and are yet to be installed.

Meanwhile, Ing. Renato Pacini area manager of the Sales Department at Italian Barsanti MacChine Company, which produces machines for marble, granite and stone, told IRNA that he had signed contracts with two or three customers since inauguration of the fair on Wednesday.

Pacini said that in three terms of presence in such fairs held in Iran last year many had turned to his stand and become customers for machineries from his company.

He said that high technical assistance offered to the customers is an advantage for his company.

Pacini, whose company produces machines for marble and granite processing, said that his company had exported two million dollars worth of machinery to Iran over the past years.

He hoped for expansion of mutual trade and gang saws, polishes, tiles and accessories for related machinery were among the items exported to Iran.

He was satisfied with trade with Iran.

Furthermore, Italian Zonato Company's Area Manager for the Middle East and Far East states, S. Haji Seyed Javadi told IRNA that average value of machinery exported by Zonato to Iran annually stands at 1.5 million dollars.

Javadi said there are plans to raise the volume.

He said the problem the related industrialists are facing are those related to receipt of loans from the banking system.

He added that the main problem with Iran's export of stone to other countries has been lack of machinery.

Javadi criticized organizers of the fair for refusal to announce date of the exhibition earlier and said until six months before the exhibition it was not clear when it is going to be held. He said this had been responsible for low turn out of foreign exhibitors at the fair. He put number of foreign companies present at the fair at mere 10.

Although Iran has rich stone resources, including onyx, lime stone, marble and travertine, but the world does not know the resources well, said Javadi. He called for presentation of Iranian stones at fairs abroad and for inauguration of a website to introduce the stones and those engaged in the industry.

He also called on related officials to ease entry of foreign businessmen to Iran by providing them with counseling.

He said Iran should set up pavilions in fairs in countries such as China, Taiwan as well as the Far East and Central Asia, where there are markets for its stones.