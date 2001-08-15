TODAY IN HISTORY

Thursday, August 16

1513 - English and German forces under Henry VIII defeated the French at Guinegate, in what was called "The Battle of the Spurs".

1777 - American patriots led by General John Stark defeated the British at the battle of Bennington during the American Revolution.

1899 - Robert Bunsen, German chemist and inventor of the gas burner which bears his name, died aged 88.

1914 - Liege fell to the Germans after unexpectedly fierce Belgian resistance and heavy German casualties.

1921 - King Peter I of Yugoslavia died and was succeeded by his son Alexander I.

1949 - Margaret Mitchell, U.S. journalist-author, died. She wrote only one novel -- "Gone With the Wind".

1960 - Cyprus became an independent republic, with Archbishop Makarios as its first president. It celebrates its independence day on October 1.

1962 - Algeria was admitted to the Arab League.

1966 - The Declaration of Bogota called for economic integration of Latin America and non-intervention in the internal affairs of American states.

1972 - Morocco's King Hassan II escaped unhurt when Moroccan Air Force pilots fired on an airliner carrying him to Rabat.

1974 - Greek left-wing leader Andreas Papandreou returned home after six years of self-imposed exile.

1974 - A cease-fire between Turkish and Greek Cypriot forces took effect, leaving about one-third of Cyprus in Turkish hands.

1979 - John George Diefenbaker, Canadian prime minister (1957-63), died aged 83.

1989 - A UN-brokered cease-fire between Lebanese Christian Army leader Michel Aoun, and Syrian forces and their allies, came into force.

1990 - Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein warned President Bush that thousands of the troops he sent to the Persian Gulf would return home in coffins.

1994 - Despite charges of election fraud, Joaquin Balaguer, who had dominated Dominican politics for three decades, was sworn in for a seventh term in office.

1996 - Leonel Fernandez, a 42-year-old lawyer who grew up in New York City, became the 100th president of the Dominican Republic.

1997 - Hendrik Van Den Bergh, former top South African policeman, died. He founded the feared Bureau of State Security (BOSS) in 1969.

1999 - A new U.S. consulate opened in Ho Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon, nearly 25 years after a dramatic airlift from the old U.S. Embassy marked the end of the Vietnam War.