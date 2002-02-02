Iran, Syria Exchange Documents for Power Cooperation

DAMASCUS -- Iran and Syria here on Thursday traded documents for expansion of mutual cooperation in the field of electricity, IRNA reported.

The seven-point document has been signed and sealed by Iranian Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity Affairs and Managing Director of Iran's power generation and distribution company (Tavanir) Mohammad Ahmadian and his Syrian counterpart Seyfan al-Ala.

Iran's economic attache in Syria Saeid Kouzechi told IRNA after signing the document that the agreement calls for establishment of industrial units for production of electrical equipment, creation of research incentives, dispatch of experts abroad, rendering better services to customers and decreasing waste in power transmission, distribution and informatics systems.

The two sides welcomed the idea of connecting Iran's power grid to that of Syria via Iraq or Turkey. The issue is going to be seriously investigated in the upcoming joint committee meeting in Tehran in July 2002.