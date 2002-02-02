Salamanca, European culture capital 2002

SALAMANCA Concerts from baroque to modern rhythms, theater and contemporary art, along with a Rodin sculpture and a photography exhibit will be on the menu in the Spanish city of Salamanca, chosen as one of Europe's cultural capitals in 2002.

Salamanca history as one of medieval Europe's principal academic centers will act as the theme for many of the events, according to Alberto Martin, project coordinator for the city.

"The whole programme has been built around two themes: Salamanca, city of knowledge and meetings, as well as a city of reflection,", Martin said.

"Tradition and innovation, as well as classicism and modernity will balance each other out," he added.

According to AFP, a central event will be a performance of the opera "Orpheus" by Italian baroque composer Claudio Monteverdi, conducted by Jordi Savall. The Catalan maestro will also present, for the first time, a recital based around the subject of musical theater in the golden age of Spain.

Other classical works will include a series of baroque operas, and in particular, Lindsay Kemp's version of "The Fairy Queen" by Henry Purcell, will receive its premier performance in the city.

In the area of modern art, an exhibition entitled, "To Eat or Not To Eat" will explore the relationship between art and food over the last four centuries. American Helen Levitt and Frenchman Henri Cartier-Bresson were be the subject of two photography exhibits.

In total, Salamanca will present throughout the year a vast array of cultural activities which will include 123 plays, dance and opera productions, 100 concerts and 52 exhibitions.

Two hours northwest of Madrid in the province of Castile and Leon, the city is known for its vast architectural heritage contained in its 13th century university, which, together with Paris, Bologna in Italy and Oxford, England was one of the four academic centers in medieval Europe.

Salamanca is Europe's culture capital for 2002 along with the Belgian city of Bruges and is the third Spanish city to receive the accolade after Madrid and Santiago de Compostela.

Spain takes over the rotating presidency of the 15-member European union from Belgium on January 1, 2002.