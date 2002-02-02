Winners of 20th Intl. Fajr Festival Announced

TEHRAN -- On Friday the jury of the 20th Fajr International Theater Festival announced the award winners in different sections.

The jury awarded the first prize for music to composer Bita Qoreishi from Shahin Shahr who wrote the music for the play ****Ocean of Wine****.

The second prize for music was awarded to the musical group of the play ***Houyi*** from Andimeshk, and third prize to Sohrab Bakhtiyari from Ardebil for the music of ****Green of Red Sohrab****.

The first prize in stage design was given to ****Soiree in Hell**** by Siamak Ahzaei. The second prize went to ****Green of Red Sohrab**** by Karim Azimi from Ardebil, and third prize went to **Shahrzad, Disciple of Hoveyzeh*** by Leila Taherpasand from Laar.

Meanwhile, Naseh Kamkari was given honorary mention for the stage design of ***Impossible to Think It Happens This Way****.

Mojdeh Moshiri was given honorary mention for her acting in ****Common Telephone****.

The best actress prize went to Sima Tirandaz of ****Impossible to Think It Happens This Way***, second prize went to Pante'a Bahram of ****Secrets and Lies**** and third prize went to Sharareh Mansourabadi from Shiraz of ****Dance on Glass****.

The best actor prize went to Davar Farmani of ****Green of Red Sohrab****, second prize to Amir Ja'fari of ***Autumn****, and third prize to Farhad Aslani and Majid Amiri.

The director of ****Ocean of Wine***, Amir Naserinia, was praised for his play, but the best director prize went to Neda Hengami for the play *****Ejdehak****, the second to director of the play ****Green of Red Sohrab**** from Ardebil, and the third prize went to Nader Borhani Marand from Tehran for the play ***Autumn***.

The first prize of scriptwriting went to Mohammad-Baqer Banaei for ****Green of Red Sohrab****, the second to Nader Borhani Marand for *****Autumn****, and the third prize went to Zahra Najafpour from Kashmar.

Moreover, the jury awarded its special prize to ***Lady of Samangan**** by a group from Yasouj for its honesty and fineness.

****Green of Red Sohrab*** was selected best play of the festival for its special view on traditional Iranian literature.

The jury of the festival comprised Mahmoud Azizi, Davoud Rashidi, Pari Saberi, Iraj Raad, and Farshid Ebrahimian.