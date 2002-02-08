Sun Lamps, Tanning Beds Linked to Increased Risk of Skin Cancer: Study

WASHINGTON -- The use of artificial tanning devices virtually doubles the risk of contracting skin cancer, according to new findings published Thursday in the **** Journal of the National Cancer Institute ****.

People who reported any use of the tanning devices saw their risk for squamous cell carcinoma increase by 2.5 times and by 1.5 times for basal cell carcinoma, two common types of skin cancer.

The risk for the two cancers increased by 20 and 10 percent, respectively, for each decade younger survey participants were when they began using a tanning device, according to the study's lead author, Margaret Karagas of Dartmouth Medical School.

Previous epidemiological studies suggested that ultraviolet rays from sun lamps caused melanoma, one of the major forms of skin cancer.

In their study, the researchers questioned 896 cancer patients and 540 healthy people, aged between 25 and 74 years, on their sun tanning practices.