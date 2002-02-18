Tunisian Festival Sends Gold Prizes of ***Color of God*** & ***Shangoul and Mangoul**** to Iran

TEHRAN - The Souseh Festival of Tunisia has sent the Gold Prizes won by the films ***Color of God*** directed by Majid Majidi and ***Shangoul and Mangoul*** directed by Farkhondeh Torabi and Morteza Ahadi to the Center for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (CIDCYA).

Some 201 films from 44 countries participated in the festival. Iranian director Mohammad Ali Talebi was one of the members of the jury.

Tunisian newspapers paid special attention to the Iranian films which attended the festival.